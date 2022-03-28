Avelo Airlines' First 100 Days Serving The Palm Beaches Is Off to a High-Flying Start

More than 20,000 Customers have flown Avelo between PBI and Southern Connecticut

THE PALM BEACHES, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Avelo Airlines commemorated its 100th day of service at Palm Beach International Airport (PBI). Avelo, which introduced service at PBI last December, is off to a high-flying start as it ushers in a new era of convenient, reliable and affordable nonstop air service between The Palm Beaches and Southern Connecticut.

Since launching the new service, Avelo has flown more than 20,000 Customers between PBI and Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) – Connecticut's most convenient airport. During its first 100 days, the airline delivered an on-time performance rate* of 92%, excluding weather and air traffic control delays beyond its control.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "I'm very pleased with the initial response to Avelo's arrival at PBI. Avelo's exceptional reliability and affordability have made our airline an appealing choice for folks from throughout the area. We look forward to welcoming even more Customers from The Palm Beaches aboard Avelo and bringing more visitors from Connecticut to this beautiful stretch of South Florida coastline."

Palm Beach County Department of Airports Director of Communications Lacy Larson said, "The first 100 days of Avelo's New Haven service at PBI has been a great success and we love happy passengers. An easy, convenient and stress-free trip to the Sunshine State and South Florida's favorite airport is a win for travelers. We look forward to many more '100 day' milestones ahead with Avelo."

Avelo currently flies from PBI to HVN six days per week utilizing 147-seat Boeing Next-Generation 737-700 jetliners. Beginning in June, Avelo will fly between PBI and HVN every day during the peak summer travel season.

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by travelers to Connecticut, HVN offers a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways make it Connecticut's most convenient and easily accessible airport.

At Avelo, there are no change or cancellation fees, as well as no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Customers may also choose from several seating options aboard Avelo's spacious and comfortable 737 aircraft, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, very low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 18 popular destinations across the U.S., including its West Coast base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and its East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com. Avelo BROLL + Images here.

Media Contacts:

Avelo Airlines

Jim Olson

jolson@aveloair.com

Palm Beach International Airport

Lacy Larson

llarson@pbia.org

*On-time arrival performance based on Department of Transportation (DOT) A14 standard, which defines an on-time arrival as a flight which arrives at its intended destination within 14 minutes of its scheduled arrival time.

