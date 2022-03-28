Storage Post Self Storage makes its 7th self-storage property acquisition this year with a new facility on New York's Staten Island

Storage Post Self Storage makes its 7th self-storage property acquisition this year with a new facility on New York's Staten Island

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage Post Self Storage today announced the purchase of a brand-new ground up self-storage facility on Staten Island, New York. Storage Post-North Shore Staten Island is located at 600 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY, 10301. The 148,000 square foot self-storage facility has been built with the latest innovations in the industry, including virtual customer assistance and state of the art security. The building's amenities also include climate-controlled self-storage units, covered indoor loading bays, motion activated LED lighting, and advanced energy efficient building management systems.

Storage Post Self Storage www.storagepost.com (PRNewsfoto/Storage Post Self Storage) (PRNewswire)

"We appreciate the efforts of Marc Boorstein, Principal, MJ Partners Real Estate Services, for helping us execute this outstanding new opportunity," said Jack Giannola Storage Post Director of Acquisitions. "While this is our 27th facility in the New York MSA, this brand new state-of-the-art self-storage facility is our first acquisition on Staten Island and provides an avenue for further expansion."

"We are excited to open Storage Post-North Shore on Staten Island," said Pete Gioiello Storage Post Senior Vice President of Operations. "Our tenured operations team coupled with superior marketing creates highly accelerated lease up which will ensure we meet and exceed our occupancy goals."

Storage Post Self Storage acquisitions team is expected to add several additional self-storage facilities in the next year through existing property acquisitions, ground-up development and select management contracts.

About Storage Post

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Storage Post is a leading self-storage company that is transforming the storage industry. The company focuses on quality self-storage units, operational excellence, positive customer service and increased returns for investors. Storage Post has locations along the East Coast and throughout the South and is rapidly expanding through self-storage acquisitions and development. For more information on Storage Post and its executive leadership, please visit www.storagepost.com

Acquisitions Contact:

Jack Giannola

Director of Acquisitions

201-679-6790

Jgiannola@storagepost.com

Media Contact:

Steve Gruver

404-201-6611

sgruver@storagepost.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Storage Post Self Storage