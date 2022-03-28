VIKING.TV CELEBRATES TWO YEARS OF AWARD-WINNING PROGRAMMING

Anniversary Week to Feature New Content Highlighting Life "Back on Board"

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Viking® (www.viking.com) marks the second anniversary for its award-winning enrichment channel, Viking.TV (https://viking.tv), with new content highlighting life "Back On Board." Launched in March 2020, Viking.TV was conceived as a way to build community and stay connected with people and places around the world. After 24 months, Viking.TV has been enjoyed by more than two-and-a-half million viewers and has broadcast more than 700 live sessions featuring original content, Viking cultural partners and virtual Privileged Access®.

"Two years ago, Viking.TV was created to provide a source of daily positivity, learning and connection, when there was great uncertainty and isolation in the world." said Karine Hagen, Executive Vice President of Viking. "Thank you to all those who have participated in this special online community—including our esteemed guests, hosts and cultural partners. As many of us are once again traveling and experiencing incredible destinations around the world, we will continue to provide cultural enrichment on Viking.TV that supplements exploration in meaningful ways."

When consulting with two of Viking's godmothers, NASA astronaut Dr. Anna Fisher and polar explorer Liv Arnesen, both well trained in survival techniques through periods of isolation—on board the space shuttle and crossing Antarctica, respectively—it was clear that routine is key to wellbeing during times of stress and isolation. Therefore, Viking.TV was designed to air at the same time every day to give viewers—both Viking travelers and those who have not yet traveled with Viking—something to look forward to, that would not only enrich their minds, but also give them the possibility to engage with experts live, albeit virtually. Viking.TV livestream sessions start every day at 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 11 a.m. Pacific Time, with all content archived and available on-demand for anyone who cannot view at the original time of the broadcast.

Viking.TV: Two Years of Enriching Content

Since March 2020, Viking.TV has featured exclusive interviews and live Q&A with remarkable explorers, museum curators, musicians, astronauts, actors, artists, performers, photographers, filmmakers and more. Highlights include:

Mondays – Museum directors, curators and experts from Viking Cultural Partners have hosted virtual Privileged Access to cultural institutions around the world, including Oslo's Munch Museum, London's British Museum, Iowa's Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum and Michigan's Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.

Tuesdays – Viking Resident Historians, who typically provide destination-specific curriculum on ocean itineraries, have shared virtual lectures about world history. Additionally, Viking Resident Photographer Alastair Miller has hosted conversations with notable individuals such as wildlife filmmaker Amos Nachoum ; artist Daniel Wurtzel ; the great-grandson of Claude Monet , Philippe Piguet ; Rottet Studios architect Richard Riveire , who has spoken about the design of Viking's new ships; and more. Alastair also documented his journey sailing with Viking on the Rhine River during a week of original content entitled "Alastair's Travels: The Rhine."

Wednesdays – In the spirit of exploration, Wednesdays have featured sessions with explorers including archaeologist Anne Stine Ingstad and Thor Heyerdahl, Jr., whose father famously crossed the Pacific Ocean on the Kon-Tiki raft—as well as members of Viking's Expedition Team as they prepared for voyages to Antarctica . Wednesdays have also featured sessions with other members of the Viking family who have inspired wanderlust through insights into voyages around the world. Additional Wednesday sessions have been dedicated to the arts, featuring interviews with Los Angeles Opera Maestro James Conlon, Royal Academy of Arts curator Ann Dumas and more.

Thursdays – Every Thursday, iconic British broadcast journalist and Viking Venus ® godmother Anne Diamond interviews significant figures, including world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma ; the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon ; the Duke of Devonshire; former PBS MASTERPIECE Executive Producer Rebecca Eaton; Downton Abbey's "Mrs. Patmore," actress Lesley Nicol ; actor Sir Michael Palin of "Monty Python;" award-winning French chef Eric Ripert ; polar explorers Liv Arnesen and Ann Bancroft ; and accomplished musicians Alma and Helen Deutscher .

Fridays – The Countess of Carnarvon has led more than a 20 virtual Privileged Access tours and glimpses of life at her home, Highclere Castle, widely recognized as the filming location of Downton Abbey . Additional "At Home" sessions have been hosted by members of the Viking family, providing local insights into iconic destinations from New Zealand to Scotland . A special session even explored space as home with a panel of former astronauts.

Saturdays – Yoga instructor Mona Therese leads Mind & Body yoga sessions every Saturday.

Sundays – Sunday sessions featured musical performances from our onboard artists and exclusive concerts by Sissel Kyrkjebø, a Norwegian National Treasure and Viking Jupiter® godmother.

All of the sessions can be viewed in Viking.TV's extensive archived content library and at the viewer's leisure. Also, on Viking.TV there are more than 200 original short-form Destination Insight documentaries and 60 additional pieces of content from Viking Cultural Partners, with programming from TED, BBC's Wonderstruck, Libera and more. Additionally, a new video showcasing Viking.TV highlights from the past two years has been published online here.

Viking.TV Recognition & Viewer Feedback

In the past two years, Viking.TV has received accolades for the channel and was given the "Breakthrough Award for Product Innovation" in the 2020 Silver Travel Awards. Additionally, viewers continue to write to Viking with comments of gratitude for the opportunity of exploration and cultural enrichment from home. Examples of feedback include:

"We simply wanted to write and thank Viking for the live streaming line-up and including us in this lovely enrichment series…THANK YOU again for the well-balanced enrichment that connects people and lands around the world. Understanding builds empathy ~ and empathy is the bridge that helps connect the human family sharing this one planet." – Adriane L.

"We truly appreciate the myriad offerings on your video channel. Each person brings her/his unique personality and experiences to help us feel included and eager to venture forth in this new year." –Marsha and Jack D.

"We have enjoyed Viking.TV in anticipation of our Rhine-Danube cruise. Thank you for these programs, which certainly whet one's appetite for travel." –John F.

"I've told so many people about Viking.TV. Already I've learned so much and continue to look back through the weeks to find things I've missed." –Mardelle M.

"A huge thank you for putting Viking.TV out on the web! A wonderful idea and incredibly rich and informative programs! Thank you again for your unselfish sharing especially during a time of quarantine for so many millions of people!" – Sandy C.

"Thanks so much for Viking.TV. It has kept us afloat during the pandemic." – Lynn K.

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for experienced travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers guests The Thinking Person's Cruise® in contrast to mainstream cruises. With more than 250 awards to its name, Viking has been rated the #1 River Cruise Line and #1 Ocean Cruise Line by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking has also been consistently rated the #1 ocean cruise line and one of the best river cruise lines in Travel + Leisure's "World's Best" Awards. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.

View original content:

SOURCE Viking