Great Western Industrial Park Brings the Future of Agriculture to Northern Colorado

Indoor farming and fresh food brand Gotham Greens brings local, sustainably grown produce to the Rockies year-round

DENVER, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Western Industrial Park (GWIP), The Broe Group's 3,000-acre master planned development located at the center of one of the fastest-growing regions in the nation, was revealed as the home of Gotham Greens' newest greenhouse in the Rocky Mountain region that is currently under construction. Phase one of the New York-based, indoor farming pioneer's project will house a 150,000 square foot state-of-the-art climate-controlled, high-tech hydroponic greenhouse facility. Gotham Greens will continue to grow and deliver fresh salad greens and herbs for grocery retailers, restaurants, and foodservice customers throughout the Mountain West region, including Whole Foods Market, King Soopers, Safeway, and Sprouts.

Gotham Greens’ new 150,000 square foot Colorado greenhouse within The Broe Group’s Great Western Industrial Park will employ hydroponic growing technology that enables the company to grow and harvest fresh produce year-round while using up to 95% less water and 97% less land than conventional farming. (PRNewswire)

Gotham Greens' hydroponic growing technology enables the company to grow and harvest fresh produce year-round while using up to 95% less water and 97% less land than conventional farming.

"Colorado has a deep agricultural history and, as a Colorado company, The Broe Group is proud to bring a new generation of agriculture to one of the nation's top-producing agricultural counties with the technology to feed generations of future Coloradans," said Broe Real Estate Group Senior Vice President Dean Brown. "Gotham Greens' sustainable indoor farming operation offers an exciting and more sustainable agricultural source for the Rocky Mountain region's produce needs."

Gotham Greens' line of fresh, local and sustainably grown salad greens, herbs, dressings, dips and cooking sauces are currently available in approximately 3,000 grocery stores nationwide.

"Over the past decade, Gotham Greens has helped to pioneer and popularize the greenhouse-grown produce category among retailers and consumers alike, as well as advance innovative greenhouse development throughout the U.S.," said Eric Haley, Co-Founder and CFO of Gotham Greens and a Denver-area native, "We are excited to expand our presence in Colorado and the Mountain West region at GWIP."

Gotham Greens' GWIP location is generating in excess of 100 construction jobs and is projected to bring 55 jobs and more than $15 million in company investment to Northern Colorado once complete. Phase one of the greenhouse, measuring approximately 150,000 square feet, will open in 2022 and join the company's national network of greenhouses located in New York, Illinois, Rhode Island, Maryland, Colorado, and California, as well as recently announced projects in Texas and Georgia.

Scott James, Chair of the Weld Board of County Commissioners, stated, "We are excited to help Gotham Greens bring new jobs, new investment, and new sustainable agricultural practices to Weld County. The collaboration on this project between Windsor, Weld County, and the Great Western Industrial Park reflects the strong partnerships and work being done in the region. We also want to thank Upstate Colorado Economic Development for their work with our public and private sector partners to bring Gotham Greens to Northern Colorado."

Gotham Greens addition to GWIP coincides with the park's western phase of development that will add 2,000 new homes and 50 acres of retail/commercial development within the new Windsor Village project. GWIP's dual rail served eastern development is home to innovators across diversified industries that range from the wind energy pioneer Vestas to manufacturing pioneers Intersand, Owens Illinois, and the park's legacy tenants, Kodak and Carestream.

"Windsor is excited to have Gotham Greens in our town, we know they will continue to provide high quality products to this region and beyond," said Windsor Mayor Paul Rennemeyer "They are a welcomed addition to our diverse manufacturing community we have built in Windsor."

About Broe Real Estate Group

Broe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops and manages commercial real estate assets. Current projects include 120 million square feet of office space and 200 million square feet of warehouse under development. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 50-year history of value-add real estate investing in Northern Colorado and across the United States. We improve value though the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. Additional information is available at broerealestate.com

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

About Gotham Greens

Gotham Greens is a fresh food company on a mission to transform the way we approach our food system, putting people and the planet at the forefront. Gotham Greens produces and delivers long-lasting and delicious leafy greens, herbs, salad dressings, dips and cooking sauces all year round to retail, restaurant and foodservice customers. A Certified B Corporation™, Gotham Greens farms with the future in mind through a national network of climate-controlled, high-tech greenhouses in cities across America, including locations in New York, Illinois, Rhode Island, Maryland, Colorado, and California. Since its launch in 2011, Gotham Greens has grown from a single urban rooftop greenhouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., to one of the largest hydroponic leafy green producers in North America. Gotham Greens products are available in approximately 3,000 grocery stores nationwide. Learn more at gothamgreens.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Broe Real Estate Group