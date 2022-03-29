HOME SALES OPEN FOR FIRST-EVER LENNAR NEIGHBORHOOD IN WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, BRINGING DESIGN, TECHNOLOGY, QUALITY AND COMMUNITY TOGETHER AT SENSENY VILLAGE

WINCHESTER, Va., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homebuyers in Winchester, Virginia can now enjoy the trademark design, technology, and quality of a Lennar home with the introduction of Senseny Village, a masterplanned community with 107 one- and two-story single-family homes from one of the nation's leading homebuilders. Pre-sales for the community are underway now, bringing Lennar to the heart of the Shenandoah Valley.

Lennar commences home sales at Senseny Village, a masterplanned community of 107 one- and two-story single-family homes in the highly-desirable Winchester, Virginia. Lennar will offer six home designs ranging from 1,803 to 3,344 square feet, with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 to 3.5 baths. (PRNewswire)

"Model homes for Senseny Village will open in 2023, but we know that demand and interest won't wait," said Lennar Virginia/MD-DC Metro/WV Division President Matt Wineman. "To support the homebuyers who want to act now, we have opened our Welcome Home Center and are initiating home sales immediately for this beautiful Frederick County community."

Homes at Senseny Village will range from 1,803 to 3,344 square feet, with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 to 3.5 baths. A mix of six new and proven popular Lennar home designs will include options for basements (in the single-family models) and up to three-stories with a front-load garage (in the townhome model).

All homes will feature the latest designer touches from Lennar, truly making each house a home with generous living and kitchen spaces, spacious owner's suites and modern technology upgrades that meet the needs of today's homebuyer. Six unique exterior styles – Traditional, Craftsman, Cottage, Victorian, Farmhouse and Federal – give homebuyers additional ways to make their homes uniquely their own.

Every home at Senseny Village is a Lennar Connected Home, which includes conveniences such as eero Pro 6 smart home hub, Ring alarm and video doorbell, MyQ Chamberlain smart garage hub, Flo by Moen smart water detector, Honeywell Pro smart thermostat and Level Bolt invisible smart lock.

All homes also come with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Senseny Village this includes granite kitchen countertops with backsplash, GE® stainless steel appliances, Shaker-style cabinetry, low-VOC interior paint and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Pricing for the single-family homes at Senseny Village begin in the upper $469,000s for homes without a basement and the upper $499,900s for homes with a basement.

Residents of Senseny Village will live within a thoughtfully designed, community-centered masterplan featuring open green space and two planned tot lots.

The community is set in the scenic Shenandoah Valley, just minutes from the shops, stores and services of historic Old Town Winchester and Apple Blossom Mall. Nearby Route 7 and I-81 link Senseny Village to an even broader set of amenities, including historic attractions, scenic wineries, and Winchester Country Club, Jim Barnett Park and other recreational opportunities throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

Children living at Senseny Village are served by Frederick County Public Schools.

The Senseny Village pre-sale Welcome Home Center and sales office is located at 1855 Senseny Road, Winchester, Virginia. For more information, call (540) 358-1131 or visit the Senseny Village Community Website­ or www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

