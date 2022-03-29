Maypro® Group Announces Director of Marketing Strategy and Public Relations

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maypro® Group has announced that Danielle Reilly Weed will be joining the organization as its Director of Marketing Strategy and Public Relations. Ms. Weed will join Maypro® Group's center of excellence and oversee the marketing strategy and media engagement for five global subsidiaries beginning with U.S.-based operations before expanding to Japan and China operations. The role is a new one for Maypro® Group whose businesses include nutraceutical distribution company Maypro® and the supplement brand Quality of Life®.

Danielle Reilly Weed, Director of Marketing Strategy and Public Relations, Maypro Group (PRNewswire)

"As Maypro enters its 45th year, we are excited to increase awareness of our proprietary ingredients, our final products, and the value we bring to the nutraceutical sector globally. We hope to continue to innovate in the way we work and support the growth of our customers. The first step is to build awareness of our products, services, and capability to help our customers succeed. I am counting on Danielle, with the support of our industry partners, to help bring us to the next phase of growth." – May Yamada-Lifton, Chief Operating Officer, Maypro® Group

Ms. Weed brings over 20 years of marketing experience to Maypro® Group. She has worked with Fortune 500 consumer packaged goods and entertainment companies, as well as state agencies and small businesses. Most recently, Ms. Weed was the Founder and CEO of Media Tonic, a marketing and public relations firm based in the southwest. Ms. Weed is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University.

"This is a particularly exciting time to be involved in the wellness industry. Consumer demand for efficacious health tools has resulted in significant category growth. Maypro's long standing reputation for safe, innovative products along with its commitments to data-driven growth and professional excellence make them a formidable global player. I am thrilled by the opportunity to guide Maypro Group's marketing strategy and media engagement to the next level. – Danielle Reilly Weed, Director of Marketing Strategy and Public Relations, Maypro® Group

About Maypro®

Established in 1977, Maypro has become one of the leading global suppliers of proprietary nutraceutical ingredients, commodities, and branded nutritional supplement products worldwide. Maypro operates five strategically located companies in the United States, Japan, and China with a global staff of over 100.

Media Inquiries

PR Contact Name: Danielle Reilly Weed

Phone number: (505) 697-0166

Email: Danielle.Weed@maypro.com

Website: Maypro.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Maypro Group