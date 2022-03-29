Mission Bio Launches First-in-Class Single-Cell Genomics Solid Tumor Solution on Tapestri Platform

Tapestri Solution for Solid Tumor Research offers improved CNV analysis capability, in

addition to breast cancer and glioblastoma research panels

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio, Inc. , the pioneer in high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis, today launched the Tapestri Solution for Solid Tumor Research . This new end-to-end single-cell DNA sequencing workflow on the Tapestri Platform includes nuclei isolation prep protocol, pre-designed research panels for breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme , and an improved single-cell copy number variation (CNV) bioinformatic analysis tool. Through the new capabilities, Mission Bio now offers solid tumor coverage in addition to hematologic cancers, where researchers routinely utilize Tapestri to probe tumor heterogeneity and leverage it for new understandings of clonal diversity and architecture underlying disease progression, biomarkers, and clinical practice.

Recent high-profile research studies using custom Tapestri assays for breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer , colorectal cancer , and melanoma have shown the utility of high-resolution tools to better assess solid tumor heterogeneity and clonal evolution, which contribute to the onset, progression, and relapse of the disease. Bulk next-generation sequencing methods are unable to provide the cell-by-cell mutational data necessary to identify biological drivers of disease – they are limited to portraying only population-level average metrics, and lack clear data on clonal diversity.

Tapestri accurately measures DNA alterations at the individual cell level in thousands of cells at a time, co-detecting single nucleotide variations (SNVs), indels, and CNVs, definitively identifying variant zygosity and mutational co-occurrence, and detecting rare cell populations. Solid tumor researchers can now leverage a complete workflow optimized for the Tapestri Platform including:

Sample prep support with improved nuclei isolation prep protocol for both fresh and fresh frozen samples

New research panels for breast cancer and glioblastoma, designed to include a carefully curated selection of hotspot genes, CNVs, and chromosome arm aneuploidies associated with each respective disease. In addition, customers can design bespoke panels that target anywhere in the human or mouse genome

Optimized CNV bioinformatics analysis capabilities through a new visualization tool (with Mission Bio's Field Application Scientist team).

All together, this total workflow solution can help the field both deepen our understanding of disease progression and develop more precise therapies.

The commercial launch of Mission Bio's Tapestri Solution for Solid Tumor Research highlights the company's continued dedication to enabling cancer research at a higher resolution more broadly with single-cell DNA sequencing. To drive best practices for solid tumor single-cell DNA profiling, Mission Bio recently announced its first Center of Excellence at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC).

"The impressive results already seen from our early work with solid tumor researchers helped guide the development of these new workflows, and underscored our commitment to providing unique and indispensable tools for solid tumor researchers. Just as Tapestri has been an invaluable tool for hematologic malignancy researchers, we're confident that our research panel pair, new prep protocol, and improved bioinformatics analysis capabilities will demonstrate the platform's value in solid tumors," said Yan Zhang, PhD, CEO of Mission Bio.

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is a life sciences company that accelerates discoveries and cures for a wide range of diseases by equipping researchers with the tools they need to better measure and predict our resistance and response to new therapies. Mission Bio's multi-omics approach improves time-to-market for new therapeutics, including innovative cell and gene therapies that provide new pathways to health. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from Novo Growth, Cota Capital, Agilent Technologies, Mayfield Fund, and others.

The company's Tapestri platform gives researchers around the globe the power to interrogate every molecule in a cell together, providing a comprehensive understanding of activity from a single sample. Tapestri is the only commercialized multi-omics platform capable of analyzing DNA and protein simultaneously from the same sample at single-cell resolution. The Tapestri Platform is being utilized by customers at leading research centers, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies worldwide to develop treatments and eventually cures for cancer.

