HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off the set of Prone to Violence, a recent Sci-Fi full feature, while acclaim continues to roll in from The 7 Lives of Sara Blanchard, West Los Angeles native Misel Chrysafo is now looking for representation as the promising new talent looks forward to a long career in Hollywood as a production designer.

Production Designer Misel Chrysafo seeks representation following work on critically acclaimed, festival winning film

Chrysafo has developed her talent since youth, with her road to set production formalizing in the last few years, after completing a skill building second bachelor's degree program in painting, from the San Francisco Art Institute in 2016.

Working from her studio in Hollywood, a trained oil painter, she has become a master in textile design, but has worked with most art media to create one-of-a-kind set designs in her first films.

Along with her various artistic endeavors, Chrysafo uses her family as an influence. She is a second-generation Greek American. Her family came to the U.S. through Ellis Island which influences her work directly.

Combining her youth and education as an artist, an intriguing family history and an undeniable talent, Chrysafo's set designs are bold, dramatic, and confident, helping directors and producers communicate the script throughout the production.

"Art comes in many forms and creating sketches from scripts to building each scene is the ultimate in artistic expression," Chrysafo said.

While just starting out in the industry, Chrysafo's work has already been noticed, as The 7 Lives of Sara Blanchard continues to pick up awards at film festivals across the U.S. and internationally.

The film won the Best Drama Award at Short CineFest in 2021, along with the Gold Award at the Los Angeles Motion Picture Festival this year, the Best of Category award at the Golden Sparrow International Film Festival and the Best Comedy Short Film at the Hollywood Gold Awards.

Now as Chrysafo's work is getting noticed, finding representation that can guide the artist into more opportunities is a logical step in her career.

And with those opportunities she looks forward to sharing more of her unique vision of the world reflected in the movies.

