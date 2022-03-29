SeneGence® Announces Miss USA LipSense® Collection

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Miss USA, SeneGence is proud to announce the launch of the Miss USA LipSense Duo – a custom collection featuring Legacy Lips LipSense, a medium earthy pink-mauve shade with a smooth matte finish, and Runway Ready Gloss, a honey-pink tinted shade with a glossy finish.

From the proceeds of this launch, SeneGence will be donating $50,000 to Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused organization providing free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally, and $50,000 to Best Buddies International, a non-profit that creates opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"Our partnership with Miss USA has been one we cherish at SeneGence," said Joni Rogers-Kante, SeneGence founder and CEO. "Our philosophies of allowing women to feel their most beautiful and powerful by being their authentic selves are completely aligned. SeneGence is always looking at ways we can support women and children in need, so it was an easy decision to develop this custom color duo with Miss USA that would give back to these specific organizations that are focused on this same mission."

"Smile Train is built on the power of partnerships, and we are extremely grateful for the generosity and support from The Miss USA Organization and SeneGence," said Susannah Schaefer, President & CEO of Smile Train. "Their donation will have a long-lasting sustainable impact to support the global cleft community in more than 70 countries, giving individuals with clefts an opportunity to live a full and productive life."

"Best Buddies is incredibly grateful to partner with SeneGence and The Miss USA Organization in support of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities," said Anthony Kennedy Shriver, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Best Buddies International. "Their generous donation and dedication to Best Buddies' mission of inclusion will help expand our programs and bring an even greater awareness to the infinite abilities people with IDD possess."

The MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® pageants have crowned a new leader under the company The Miss Brand Inc. - the product and brainchild of Beauty Maven Crystle Stewart and her husband and partner, Max Sebrechts. Over the past five years, The Miss Brand Inc. has blossomed from just one business to three major companies. They are in the business of revolutionizing the context of beauty for this generation and those on the horizon. The company is built on connections, connecting people with each other as well as themselves.

"I believe the Miss USA LipSense duo is the pinnacle of our partnership," said Stewart. "Both SeneGence and The Miss USA Organization strive to celebrate all women and give back to our communities. Best Buddies and Smile Train are an important part of our family, and the generosity SeneGence has shown them is astounding."

The collection is available for purchase at www.SeneGence.com in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Mexico, New Zealand, and Hong Kong.

About SeneGence:

Founded in 1999 by Joni Rogers-Kante, SeneGence exploded into the marketplace with the launch of LipSense® color technology, and quickly rose in popularity as the creator of The Original Long-Lasting Liquid Lip Color®. Along with its premier product, SeneGence enabled a way for women to be independent and successful in business, regardless of age, background, or education. More than 20 years later, SeneGence has expanded its line of products that really work to include anti-aging skincare, long-lasting cosmetics, new men's line, and has thousands of Distributors in 17 countries across the globe. Even still, the commitment to empowering women has remained the same. SeneGence's nonprofit organization, The Make Sense Foundation®, regularly raises and contributes funds for women and children in need as part of the overall plan to give back to the global community. To find a Distributor near you or to get more information about SeneGence products and business opportunities, please visit www.SeneGence.com

About Miss USA Organization®:

The Miss USA Organization®, under the helm of Crystle Stewart, is the new and improved leading national platform for young female entrepreneurs to build and curate their futures. As a former titleholder, Stewart went on to cultivate and further her own entrepreneurial dreams of being an actress, along with becoming the first black female President of the original influencer brand, MISS USA®, and MISS TEEN USA®. Under this new leadership, Stewart will nurture the contestants and titleholders each year to use their star power by growing their role model status within their communities and beyond along with formulating a winning recipe to ensure their success. "Pageantry Reimagined" is more than just a new approach. It's a redefining moment and a generational shift. Not just for the contestants, but for the industry. It's an actual, one-of-a-kind Gen Z and Millennial life experience that can catapult them to future stardom. The Miss USA Organization is independently owned by the MISS Brand Corp.

About Smile Train:

Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. We advance a sustainable solution and scalable global health model for cleft treatment, drastically improving children's lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive. To learn more about how Smile Train's sustainable approach means donations have both an immediate and long-term impact, please visit smiletrain.org.

About Best Buddies International:

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 3,000 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' nine formal programs — Middle Schools, High Schools, Colleges, Citizens, e-Buddies®, Jobs, Ambassadors, Promoters, and Inclusive Living— engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 54 countries, positively impacting the lives of nearly 800,000 people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit www.bestbuddies.org, facebook.com/bestbuddies, or twitter.com/bestbuddies.

