SoftwareReviews Names the Top Managed File Transfer Software Providers for 2022

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its Managed File Transfer Data Quadrant Awards, naming five providers in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces as Champions.

Managed file transfer (MFT) is a service that manages the secure transfer of data from one computer to another through a public network, such as the Internet.

SoftwareReviews has identified the best managed file transfer software providers for 2022 based on verified survey data collected from real end users. These providers have received high scores on the organization's Emotional Footprint.

Products are ranked by a composite satisfaction score (composite score, or CS) that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Enterprise Managed File Transfer Data Quadrant Awards Software Champions are as follows:

GoAnywhere MFT , 8.9 CS, ranked high for its authentication, encryption, and decryption features. , 8.9 CS, ranked high for its authentication, encryption, and decryption features.

Progress MOVEit , 8.5 CS, was recognized for its exceptional file transfer feature. , 8.5 CS, was recognized for its exceptional file transfer feature.

Globalscape EFT, 8.2 CS, was appreciated by users for putting safety first and including transport security. , 8.2 CS, was appreciated by users for putting safety first and including transport security.

The 2022 Midmarket Managed File Transfer Data Quadrant Awards Software Champions are as follows:

Coviant Diplomat MFT , 9.0 CS, was appreciated for providing great customer service. , 9.0 CS, was appreciated for providing great customer service.

Acronis MassTransit, 8.5 CS, performed well by including support for user ID authentication across both organizations using MS Active Directory credentials. 8.5 CS, performed well by including support for user ID authentication across both organizations using MS Active Directory credentials.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

