The Teaser Trail to Easter Jeep® Safari 2022 - Trail Marker 5

Auburn Hills, Mich., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pushing Jeep® open-air freedom to the extreme, this concept carries the latest custom innovations from Jeep Performance Parts and Mopar, while standing ready to prove its legendary 4x4 capability and class-exclusive, off-road, 4xe plug-in hybrid power on some of the toughest trails in the world.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.