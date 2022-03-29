Therapy Dog, Annie Rose Hops into New Role as the Next Cadbury Bunny for 2022

After receiving thousands of votes, Annie Rose is set to star in the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial this spring

HERSHEY, Pa., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drumroll please…the votes are in, and America has chosen Annie Rose from Ohio as the winner of the fourth-annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts! In addition to starring in the 2022 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, which you can get a sneak preview of here, Annie Rose will take home a $5,000 cash prize and plenty of bragging rights.

Cadbury Winner Annie Rose (PRNewswire)

As a therapy dog who visits local nursing homes in her home state of Ohio, English Doodle, Annie Rose is used to being in the spotlight. And she loves bringing smiles to the faces of the residents of the communities she serves – so much so that not even a global pandemic can stop her. When COVID-19 restrictions meant no visitors at nursing homes, Annie Rose didn't give up, she worked even harder, dressing up and strutting her stuff outside the nursing home windows instead.

"We can't thank everyone enough for voting for our very own Annie Rose and making her the next Cadbury Bunny, especially her doodle families and friends who went over and beyond," said Lori R., Annie Rose's owner. "Our community rallied behind and supported her just as she has for them for years as a therapy dog. All of us are still shocked by the news but can't wait to get Annie Rose those iconic Cadbury Bunny ears."

Together, the Cadbury brand team and this year's Judges Panel – made up of all three previous winners – Henri the English Bulldog (2019), Lieutenant Dan (2020) and Betty the Frog (2021) – narrowed down the top 10 finalists before turning it over to America to ultimately decide the winner. After receiving thousands of votes from fans across the country, Annie Rose is putting her bunny ears back on and joining the Cadbury Hall of Fame.

"A huge thanks goes out to all of the amazing contestants that made selecting this year's top 10 so difficult and a big congratulations to our newest Cadbury Bunny, Annie Rose," said Teal Liu, Cadbury Brand Manager. "From cats and dogs to sugar gliders and hedgehogs, cuteness and creativity was not in short supply when it came to this year's finalists."

To further support the nation's leading animal welfare organization, the Cadbury brand achieved its goal of donating $20,000 to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®). This year, the brand put out a call to action for votes, promising to donate $5,000 to the ASPCA® plus an additional $5,000 for every incremental 5,000 votes received, up to a total donation of $20,000* and America responded, helping the brand reach its goal.

*The Hershey Company sells Cadbury products under license from Cadbury UK Ltd.

Donation to ASPCA*: During the Voting Phase, Sponsor will donate $5,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA®), and an additional $5,000 for every incremental 5,000 votes received, up to a total donation of $20,000. Regardless of the number of votes received during the Voting Phase, Sponsor will make a minimum donation of $5,000 and maximum total donation of $20,000 to the ASPCA as a result of this Contest. Note: Only the Sponsor will make all of the donations to the ASPCA. Participants are not making any donations in the Contest and will not receive a receipt nor will they be eligible to claim any charitable deductions on their tax returns as a result of this Contest. The Sponsor and Administrator are not tax professionals and do not provide tax advice. For more information, or to contribute to the ASPCA, visit https://www.aspca.org/.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

Cadbury Logo (NEW) (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company) (PRNewswire)

