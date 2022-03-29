Universal Technical Institute-Orlando Names New Campus President and Completes Campus Consolidation

Timothy Dauber named as UTI-Orlando campus president; Campus footprint now optimized with UTI and MMI programs taught at the same location

ORLANDO, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI) is pleased to welcome Timothy Dauber as the new Campus President at UTI-Orlando, just as the campus completes its optimization project by merging its motorcycle and marine (MMI) technician training programs with UTI's automotive and diesel technician training on site. Dauber comes to UTI with more than 25 years of education and management experience.

UTI announced the consolidation of its Orlando and MMI locations (including both Motorcycle and Marine programs) in December 2020, optimizing the footprint of its training programs in the region. UTI-Orlando's former campus president, Sharon Taylor-Ellis, is now serving as UTI's Vice President of Advanced Training, joining the team managing the organization's original equipment manufacturer (OEM) relationships with UTI's industry brand partners.

The reconfigured and optimized Orlando, Fla. campus at the West Taft Vineland Road location utilizes approximately 75 thousand square feet less than the previous combined space. At the campus, UTI will continue to offer basic and advanced automotive and diesel training modules, including: Daimler Truck North American (DTNA) Finish First, the recently launched BMW FastTrack, and Ford Accelerated Credential Training (FACT). The motorcycle training curriculum teaches the foundations of motorcycle, side-by-side, and ATV maintenance and repair, while the marine-specific curriculum teaches students the basics of the marine industry. Motorcycle and Marine technician students also have the opportunity for specialized training with individual, leading manufacturers like Harley Davidson, Mercury Marine, and others.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Universal Technical Institute, particularly at a time when the organization is growing, diversifying and helping to meet the country's demand for skilled technicians," said Dauber. "UTI can offer students state-of-the-industry training aligned with the needs of prospective employers in the transportation industry. As campus president, I look forward to supporting the success of the Orlando campus, its current and future students as well as graduates."

Dauber comes from Everglades University where he served as the Campus Vice President for four years, with impressive achievements in student growth, retention, and graduate placement rates. He holds an M.B.A. from Everglades University, with an undergraduate degree from DePaul University. His management experience includes several Fortune 500 companies such as Target, Best Buy and Lowe's. He also served in the Navy for four years.

"Tim comes to us with an impressive resume and diverse experience that will surely benefit our students and staff during this exciting time at our Orlando campus," said UTI EVP of Campus Operations Sherrell Smith. "With our consolidated Orlando, Florida footprint, we're continuing to support all the UTI and MMI programs previously offered at that location in a more efficient layout, and which provide industry-aligned curriculum that supports the needs of our students and industry partners. We are proud of our student outcomes at UTI, and I'm looking forward to Tim's leadership to ensure our auto, diesel, motorcycle and marine tech students have an exceptional educational experience."

For more information on UTI's programs at its Orlando campus, visit https://www.uti.edu/locations/florida/orlando-uti.

