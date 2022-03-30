Aker Offshore Wind AS: Notice of Postponed Annual General Meeting with Amended Agenda

OSLO, Norway, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the recently announced contemplated merger (the "Merger") between Aker Offshore Wind AS (the "Company") and AH Tretten AS, a subsidiary of Aker Horizons ASA ("AKH"). The Merger is subject to the approval of the Company's general meeting. To avoid holding two general meetings within a short time period, the board of directors have decided to postpone the Company's annual general meeting originally scheduled for 19 April 2022, until 4 May 2022 at 14.00 (CEST), and amend the agenda for the general meeting to also include the approval of the Merger.

Please find attached the following documents:

Updated notice of the 2022 annual general meeting, incl. proxy forms

Updated Board of Directors' proposed resolutions

Statement from the audit committee concerning election of new auditor

The Merger plan dated 30 March 2022 , incl. appendices

All documents to be processed in the meeting will also be made available at: www.akeroffshorewind.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/

The meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the guide available at: www.akeroffshorewind.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/

No pre-registration is needed for attending online, but attendees must be logged in before the meeting starts. Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is 3 May 2022 at 16.00 (CET).

Investor contact:

Tom Selwood,

+44 (0)7743 502455

tom.selwood@akeroffshorewind.com

Media contact:

Maria Lanza Knudsen

+47 484 42 426

maria.knudsen@akeroffshorewind.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/aker-offshore-wind-as/i/2-dsc01413,c3031252 2-DSC01413 https://mb.cision.com/Public/20224/3535441/af2434b5f309f4e1.pdf AOW - Updated AGM 2022 Resolutions proposed by board https://mb.cision.com/Public/20224/3535441/9c678034c99a6523.pdf AOW - Updated proxy forms AGM 2022 https://mb.cision.com/Public/20224/3535441/b2fab1379f857037.pdf AOW - Recommendation on Selection of Auditor https://mb.cision.com/Public/20224/3535441/b73e07ce1b05414a.pdf AOW - Updated notice of AGM 2022 https://mb.cision.com/Public/20224/3535441/84bdee85cc4a2b1f.pdf Merger plan AOW

View original content:

SOURCE Aker Offshore Wind AS