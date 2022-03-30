Ape-In Productions Releases Its Debut Video For "ApeSh!t" by TheZoo, Produced By Timbaland And Animated By Randy Chriz

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ape-In Productions (AIP), the NFT-based record label, has released the ground-breaking debut music video for the song Apesh!t to the public. This innovative video is the first for TheZoo, who is the first act signed and released by AIP. ApeSh!t was animated and directed by Randy Chriz of Meraki United who is known for his animated videos featuring Eminem, including those for Godzilla and Tone Deaf.

AIP was formed as an entertainment company and virtual community to develop NFTs such as the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) into popular music artists in the metaverse. The BAYC itself is an exploding brand with a community of high-profile holders that includes Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg, Justin Beiber, Eminem, Madonna, and many others, and has generated well over $1 billion in NFT-trading to date. Yuga Labs, parent company of the BAYC, recently launched their own cryptocurrency, ApeCoin, which already has a market cap of over $2 billion, and also recently announced a raise of $450 million in funding at a $4 billion valuation led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), of which some of the founders of AIP participated. Among other community benefits and network effects, the BAYC bestows all intellectual property rights of the Bored Apes to their holders, and these powerful commercial rights can be leveraged inside and outside the NFT space, and AIP is doing just this to inject the excitement of music fandom into the BAYC world.

TheZoo is a hip-hop group made up of BAYC characters. Those featured in the song and video are Lincoln Aperaham, Safari 'Rari, Oro Blanco, and the video also prominently features Kid Kalahari, MoMoney, Wurdz Smith, and Congo, as well as cameos from other Bored Apes and Mutant Apes, such as Jenkins the Valet, a popular Bored Ape who is signed to Creative Artists Agency (CAA). ApeSh!t was produced by music legend Timbaland and was initially released in conjunction with the AIP label origin NFT. This AIP NFT also provides holders with access to additional music, art, as well as other exclusives such as access to the AIP community, merchandise, talent contests, and "Talent Pool", which allows NFT holders the opportunity to use their NFTs in AIP projects.

This video represents an important milestone for AIP and for the NFT space in general. It is an exciting feat of artistic creativity that melds original music and visuals and introduces these characters to the world. This provides proof of concept in giving the audience a real glimpse into the universe being created not just by AIP, but by those leveraging the BAYC and other popular NFTs to create characters, content, and stories that could become the next Marvel or Disney.

The video has been released to the public on AIP's YouTube channel. To watch and share ApeSh!t, and to subscribe to the AIP YouTube channel, please visit www.ApeIn.tv .

About Ape-In Productions (AIP)

AIP was co-founded by several prominent members of the Bored Ape Yacht Club community, including GRAMMY-winning superproducer Timbaland, as a new platform for entertainment for the metaverse era, with the goal of discovering and amplifying music artists while unlocking nascent creative content through premium NFTs. Like Timbaland's Beatclub, AIP will empower creators to uniquely leverage their intellectual property, and encourage them to explore new creative avenues and revenue streams. For more information on AIP, visit www.ApeIn.com .

Video still - "ApeSh!t" by TheZoo. Released & distributed by Ape-In Productions, LLC (AIP). Directed and animated by Randy Chriz for Meraki United.

