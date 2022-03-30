BellRock Brands Appoints Brian Jansen as Chief Executive Officer

Global CPG Veteran Selected to Lead Cannabis House of Brands

DENVER, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis multi-state house of brands ("MSHB"), announces the appointment of Brian Jansen as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Jansen previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

Brian Jansen has held executive management positions in the cannabis industry since 2019. Prior to the business combination of BR Brands and Dixie Brands, Jansen served as interim CEO and COO of Mary's Medicinals ("Mary's"), where he successfully led several commercial expansions, supply chain improvements, and drove the asset to free cash flow positive.

"I am pleased to announce that Brian Jansen has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer of BellRock Brands. I have had the pleasure of working intimately with Brian the past three years and he is perfectly suited to build upon the Company's strengths and spearhead its next chapter of growth," said Andrew Schweibold, BellRock Executive Chairman. "Brian's passion for our business, proven cannabis expertise, deep CPG experience, and devotion to our employees and consumers are the tenets we need to continue BellRock's growth into a nationwide dominant house of brands."

Brian joined Mary's with two decades of leadership experience in the CPG industry, in roles at multiple global companies including PepsiCo, Grupo Bimbo, and the Hain Celestial Group.

Jansen said, "Almost 18 months ago BellRock was formed following the combination of two cannabis powerhouse brands, Mary's and Dixie. It is an honor to step into the CEO role and build upon this foundation as a leader in the industry. We will continue to strengthen the business by expanding our product offerings, entering new markets, and identifying M&A transactions to expand upon our platform. Together, with CPG expertise at the forefront, management and the Board are working in unison to further enhance BellRock's platform as the first true national cannabis house of brands and the only cannabis CPG platform of its kind."

As previously announced, Chuck Smith is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer, but will remain a member of the Board of Directors, serving on the Audit Committee and focusing on supporting the company's efforts around M&A opportunities and government relations. Smith said, "I entered the cannabis industry 13 years ago and feel fortunate to have been on the forefront of building an iconic cannabis brand. Today, more than 12 years later, Dixie remains a beloved household name in cannabis and that is a testament to the passion and talent of the BellRock team. I am excited for the journey ahead and look forward to contributing to the success of the organization and championing its upward trajectory."

Looking ahead, BellRock has plans to introduce several new products designed to delight its loyal customer base and will also refresh the iconic Mary's Brands portfolio.

About BellRock Brands

BellRock Brands is a cannabis multi-state house of brands and intellectual property focused CPG operator that possesses one of the industry's broadest branded product portfolios. BellRock consists of two iconic cannabis brands, Mary's Medicinals (a pioneer in the Health & Wellness segment since 2013) and Dixie (a market-leading cannabis-infused edibles brand since 2010). BellRock also includes two growing California-based brands, Rebel Coast and Défoncé. BellRock's CBD portfolio includes the brands Mary's Nutritionals and Mary's Tails. With 7 brands and over 200 SKUs, BellRock reaches nearly every key consumer group and addresses the needs of a diverse cannabis consumer base. The BellRock manufacturing and distribution footprint continues to expand and currently spans nine states, and the Company owns or manages production facilities in its largest markets. For more information, visit www.bellrockbrands.com.

