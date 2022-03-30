Inbox Health Announces Partnership with Leading Medical Billing Enterprise, Nobility RCM, to Ease the Burden of Managing Patient Accounts Receivable

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inbox Health , the platform dedicated exclusively to the rapidly growing healthcare challenge of patient billing, payments and support, announced today a partnership with Nobility RCM, an industry leader in medical billing and pioneer of Nobility Pre-Funding, a guaranteed revenue model for healthcare providers. The Inbox Health platform will play a key role in helping Nobility RCM ensure its clients efficiently collect patient payments while providing an elevated support experience.

Inbox Health (PRNewswire)

"At Nobility, our goal is to eliminate the burden of time and labor-intensive billing and collections processes from medical practices, so they can focus on delivering the best care to their patients," said Dr. Michael Fossum, CEO, Nobility RCM. "Today, patients are responsible for paying a greater share of healthcare services, resulting in our clients relying more heavily on us to support the full spectrum of revenue cycle management. Our partnership with Inbox Health helps us optimize efficiencies by improving the rate of patient collections, which perfectly aligns with our promise to deliver metrics-driven performance to our clients."

Today, patient responsibility for healthcare bills accounts for 30% of total practice revenue. However, existing processes for patient collections have not evolved, and many patients find the billing and payment process difficult and confusing to navigate. Inbox Health makes it easy, clear and convenient for patients to pay rapidly and fully, increasing profitability and improving cash flow for both billing companies and medical practices.

"We're honored to be chosen to help Nobility RCM support its medical practice customers," said Blake Walker, CEO, Inbox Health. "Over 50% of practices have lost patients over a billing issue, but that problem can be avoided with the right technology in place. Inbox Health provides transparent medical bills and empathetic support that patients expect and deserve. We look forward to partnering with Nobility RCM to ease the burden of patient collections for its clients."

About Inbox Health

Inbox Health directly addresses one of the fastest-growing problems in healthcare – the challenge of patient A/R. Built for medical billers, Inbox Health automates patient billing and patient payments and modernizes the patient support experience. Inbox Health improves patient engagement by providing clear medical bills immediately after service, choice of payment methods and communication channels, and fast, empathetic support through the phone and live chat . By improving the patient experience , billers see an increase in profitability, cash flow, and collection speeds. With Inbox Health, billing companies and medical practices report a 60% increase in collection speeds in the first 60 days. Inbox Health provides billing teams an automated, streamlined platform that cuts the amount of time spent on patient A/R in half, reduces paper statement costs, and results in fewer patient phone calls. Inbox Health currently serves over 2,000 healthcare practices and over 2 million patients. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., Inbox Health was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. More information can be found at www.inboxhealth.com .

About Nobility RCM

Nobility RCM is a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based company that offers leading-edge revenue cycle management solutions to medium to large healthcare organizations. Nobility RCM presents a unique value proposition by providing working capital to its clients alongside advanced RCM and back office services. Founded in 2014, Nobility RCM has more than 10 U.S. operating sites, with divisions spanning from Washington to Florida. Widely recognized for pioneering the Nobility Pre-Funding solution, a guaranteed revenue model for healthcare providers, the company delivers exceptional outcomes centered on performance, transparency, and communication. Learn more at www.nobilityrcm.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inbox Health