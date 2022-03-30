INFiLED LED Displays Command a Gorgeous Presence at Recently Opened Shenzhen Blue Whale World Shopping Mall

SHENZHEN, China, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INFiLED, a global leader of LED displays, was recently super excited to see two large-format INFiLED LED displays mounted on the façade of the recently opened Blue Whale World shopping mall in Shenzhen, China.

INFiLED curve LED display of 315 square meters is mounted on the facade of the Blue Whale World shopping mall. (PRNewswire)

Blue Whale World is a domestically-famous comprehensive shopping mall consisting of chic stores and restaurants. Passers-by are first attracted to the symbolic blue-whale sculpture set right at the entrance only then to be amazed to find the INFiLED curve screen attached above displaying an ultra-clear, colorful themed picture. Another flat LED screen is also installed on the side wall of the building, helping well-designed advertising posters to better catch customers' eyes.

INFiLED LED display is mounted on the side wall of the Blue Whale World shopping mall. (PRNewswire)

The INFiLED team chose the MV Series for this big project considering its thin and light frame, superb display performance, and high reliability. The aluminum alloy frame makes a magnificent lightweight cabinet. The curve screen is 17.5 meters wide and 18 meters high, and the flat one is 16 meters wide and 8.5 meters high. Brightness tops out at 5000nits, a high refresh rate of 3840Hz, and a high contrast ratio ensures that the image always looks crisp. IP-65 rated, the MV series can maintain stable operation on scorching sunny or wet rainy days.

About INFiLED MV series

The MV Series is a lightweight yet robust, high-performance LED solution for fixed installations at an affordable price. It comes in multiple sizes including 1000x1000mm, 1000x500mm, 500x1000mm, and 500x500mm. Both front and rear service are available, and the separate power and data unit is easy to exchange. The MV Series suits a wide range of applications, such as city squares, commercial pedestrian zones and transportation hubs.

About INFiLED

INFiLED is a leading high-tech manufacturer specialized in the development and provision of large format LED display solutions. INFiLED's product application range covers digital signage needs across the transportation, sports and conference & exhibitions sectors, in addition to providing solutions for command & control as well as corporate branding and meetings scenarios, in addition to other creative applications. The firm possesses over 178 patents, among the most in the industry. With installations in over 85 countries, INFiLED is one of the world's leading LED screen brands, dedicated to the mission of enlightening the world with a visual feast.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INFiLED