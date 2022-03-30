InventHelp Inventor Develops Realistic Punching/Boxing Bag Option (NJD-2395)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."The heavy bag hasn't changed much over time and I thought there could be a more relevant design that could provide the feel, action and reaction of an actual opponent," said an inventor, from Staten Island, N.Y., "so I invented the Knock Out Shot Plus Smart Bag. My design could make other bags obsolete by enabling you to better replicate sparring with an actual person."

The patent-pending invention provides a more realistic response when hitting the punching bag. In doing so, it eliminates the need to chase the bag. As a result, it increases response control, efficiency and cardiovascular health. It also enables the user to measure and track the power of a punch, kick or elbow shot. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for boxing and martial arts enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in 3 different sizes.

