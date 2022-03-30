IT Asset Management Group Completes Transition to New R2 Standard v3

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Asset Management Group (ITAMG) successfully completed the transition to the Sustainable Electronics Reuse and Recycling (R2) Standard v3. This registration includes downstream vendor management, logical and physical data sanitization and testing & repair of used electronic equipment.

IT Asset Management Group provides IT asset disposal services to organizations and businesses of all sizes and types. (PRNewsfoto/IT Asset Management Group) (PRNewswire)

ITAMG provides IT asset disposal solutions to organizations that are replacing or otherwise retiring redundant IT systems and excess electronic storage media.

Charles Veprek, Director of Account Management commented "ITAMG is proud to be one the first R2 electronics recycling companies in the greater NYC Tri-State area to successfully complete the R2 v3 transition. Third-party certifications like R2 and the NAID AAA standard allow us to continually monitor and improve our management and operational standards."

"Many companies use us for their IT asset liquidation and office equipment recycling needs. Data security and environmental sustainability are major concerns when planning IT asset disposition (ITAD) projects. These certifications help provide peace of mind to our clients that their used IT equipment is being handled to the highest standards in the ITAD industry."

R2 is a voluntary third-party certification that evaluates and monitors compliance with the R2 standard including data security and sanitization protocols, employee health and safety and environmental stewardship. At the time of publishing, ITAMG is only one of three R2 certified electronics recycling companies in the greater NYC Tri-state area that have successfully completed the transition to R2 v3.

