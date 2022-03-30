Nifty Gateway Partners with Samsung Electronics to Develop an Industry-First Smart TV NFT Platform

Nifty Gateway's NFT marketplace is integrated with Samsung's intuitive, integrated platform for customers to browse, preview, purchase and display digital art

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Unbox & Discover 2022- Today, Gemini -owned Nifty Gateway , the premier marketplace for NFTs, announced its partnership with Samsung to develop the first-ever smart TV NFT platform for exploring, purchasing, and trading digital art and collectibles. Nifty Gateway is now integrated with Samsung's NFT platform in their 2022 premium TV product lines such as QLED and Neo QLED TV. Nifty Gateway also provides its independent app for The Frame and MICRO LED offerings.

Leveraging Samsung's and Nifty Gateway's technology, customers can seamlessly browse, display, and interact with NFTs from the comfort of their couch. In addition, customers will have access to more than 6,000 art pieces from emerging and top artists including Beeple, Daniel Arsham, Pak, and more.

"Nifty Gateway's mission is to bring NFTs to a billion people by empowering creators and simplifying the way customers buy, sell, create, and hold NFTs. We are committed to making NFTs accessible and NFT purchasing more seamless than ever before," said Duncan Cock Foster, co-founder, Nifty Gateway. "With our mission in mind, we couldn't be more excited to partner with Samsung to develop a groundbreaking NFT collecting experience. Their dedication to user experience and focus on the highest quality displays aligns perfectly with our vision to allow anyone, anywhere, to interact with their favorite creators."

As a leading NFT marketplace and pioneer in the industry, with this partnership, Samsung and its customers will benefit from:

Verified digital art : NFTs minted through Nifty Gateway are verified to ensure customers receive quality content.

State-of-the art custody technology: Nifty Gateway has a custody option, which means that users can store their NFTs in a secure Nifty Gateway Omnibus wallet.

Payment flexibility: Customers can use a variety of methods to purchase an NFT, including debit cards, credit cards, or cryptocurrency.

To learn more about Nifty Gateway's partnership with Samsung, watch Samsung's Unbox & Discover 2022 event where customers can learn about the new offerings including the NFT platform.

About Nifty Gateway

Nifty Gateway is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and store digital art and collectibles, otherwise known as Nifties (or NFTs). Nifty Gateway was founded by Duncan and Griffin Cock Foster in 2018, and acquired by Gemini in 2019, with the belief that crypto networks and the blockchain have the power to fundamentally change the art world by creating greater choice, independence, and opportunity for artists, creators, and collectors.

About Gemini

Gemini is a platform that allows customers to buy, sell, store, and earn cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ether, and DeFi tokens. Gemini's simple, innovative, and secure products are built to empower the individual. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

