NASA to Participate in Space Symposium, Broadcast Select Panels

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy and Associate Administrator Bob Cabana are among the agency's speakers at the Space Foundation's 37th Space Symposium from Tuesday, April 5 to Thursday, April 7 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Topics highlighted by NASA participants throughout the event include the agency's Moon to Mars exploration approach including Artemis, technology, science, commercial partnerships, and more. A full agenda for the symposium is available online.

The agency will stream the following panels on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency's website:

Tuesday, April 5

12:25 p.m. EDT – Plenary session remarks from Melroy about NASA's Moon to Mars strategy and updated current milestones

1:15 p.m. : Artemis and Industry: Building the Space Economy. Panelists include:

Wednesday, April 6

Members of the media registered for the symposium can attend "Small Satellites, Big Missions: Pathfinding CubeSats Exploring the Moon and Beyond," a news conference featuring NASA leaders, at 6 p.m. EDT. The conference will take place in Media Room A of the event's media center. To register for the symposium, media must email the Space Foundation at media@spacefoundation.org.

Participants in the news conference include:

NASA Associate Administrator Cabana

Elwood Agasid , deputy program manager for Small Spacecraft Technology at NASA's Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, California , and Space Technology Hall of Fame inductee

Andres Martinez , program executive for small spacecraft in NASA's Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at the agency's headquarters

Bradley Cheetham , CEO, Advanced Space in Westminster, Colorado

Joe Shoer, engineer, Lockheed Martin, Denver

