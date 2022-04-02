Youth Impact Center to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fort Lauderdale Saturday, April 2

No-Cost, After School Center Offers Academic, Athletic, Social, and Personal Space for Youth Ages 6-18

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis will join South Florida's Chen Family Mission Foundation for the opening of the foundation's first Youth Impact Center (YIC) in Fort Lauderdale on April 2, 2022.

The YIC will offer free, academic, personal support, and athletic training to students ages 6-18 in two spacious neighboring studios. The Enrichment Center will help youths and teens achieve improved test scores through tutoring and quiet study spaces. The Athletic Center will have an array of exercise equipment and space for indoor sports training.

"The YIC will be a safe space to ensure that young people have a place to meet, grow and thrive. When the final school bell rings, parents can rest assured that their children are utilizing their creativity and talents within a safe environment surrounded by mentors and staff that truly care about them," says Mary Chen, ChenMed's Co-Founder and Chief Market Development Officer.

"The future of our community relies on the next generation," adds Mrs. Chen. "Students are our leaders of tomorrow and the YIC will help them maximize their potential."

The Chen family has a long history of supporting its community through philanthropic efforts. As owners of ChenMed, a national, mission-driven healthcare organization, the family gives 10 percent of every dollar made to local charities and churches. "We are blessed at ChenMed, and we use those blessings to bless others," said Stephanie Chen, ChenMed's Chief Legal and Culture Officer.

The first YIC is located at 909 (Athletics Center) and 947 (Enrichment Center) East Cypress Creek Road in Fort Lauderdale. It will be open Monday - Friday from 2-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 2-4 p.m. For more information, call 954-928-0027 or visit www.youthimpactcenters.org.

