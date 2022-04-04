IN CELEBRATION OF NATIONAL FINANCIAL LITERACY MONTH, ONEUNITED BANK ANNOUNCES 12TH ANNUAL "I GOT BANK" CONTEST FOR YOUTH

Offers Free "I Got Bank" E-Book plus $1,000 to 10 winners

BOSTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Financial Literacy Month, OneUnited Bank, the nation's largest black-owned bank, is proud to announce its 12th Annual "I Got Bank!" National Financial Literacy Contest where ten children will win a $1,000 savings account. To make financial literacy a core value of the Black community, the Bank is offering a free "I Got Bank" E-Book.

Students from across the country between the ages of 8 and 12 are encouraged to read a financial literacy book of their choosing, and either write a 250-word essay or create an art project to show how they would apply what they learned from the book to their daily lives. Submissions must be emailed or postmarked by June 30, 2022. The Bank will choose ten winners and award each winner a $1,000 savings account at OneUnited Bank by August 31, 2022. For more information, please visit: www.oneunited.com/book.

Teri Williams, OneUnited Bank President and author of "I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money", wrote the book when she found that there weren't enough books geared toward educating urban youth about finances. "In 2022, we launched the OneTransaction Podcast to encourage our community to focus on one transaction to close the wealth gap for their family," states Ms. Williams. "Our contest and free e-book encourage families to teach their children how to build wealth and make financial literacy a core value in the Black community!"

The 2021 winners are Travis Brown, 8, Hialeah, FL, Gilana Freeman, 12, Dallas, TX, Ariel Hartman, 10, Tamarac, FL, Amel Johns, 12, Washington, DC, Jackson Lennox, 12, Sunrise, FL, Aziza McKay, 10, Dorchester, MA, Ada Nazneen, 10, Rocklin, CA, Kylie Thurman, 9, Miami, FL, Shalena Prakash, 11, Duarte, CA, Christian Turner, 9, Los Angeles, CA.

"I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money" is published by The Beckham Publications Group, Inc. (Beckhamhouse). For more information about the official contest rules, please visit: www.oneunited.com/book.

About OneUnited Bank

OneUnited Bank is the premier bank for urban communities, the largest Black-owned bank, the first Black internet bank and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Its mission is to provide affordable financial services to support economic development in urban communities and maintain superior financial performance to maximize shareholder value. OneUnited is an FDIC insured bank and an equal housing lender.

