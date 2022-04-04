MIM Software Inc. and Videra Surgical Inc. Announce Integration for Breast Cancer Radiation Therapy

CLEVELAND, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc. and Videra Surgical Inc. have announced a collaboration involving Videra Surgical's VeraForm® tumor bed marker and MIM Software's platform for Radiation Oncology.

"This collaboration benefits patients who are undergoing multiple procedures for breast cancer radiation treatment."

Post-surgical radiation therapy is a common component of the care path for breast cancer patients undergoing lumpectomy. However, properly identifying the residual tumor bed can prove challenging with conventional imaging utilized by radiation oncologists.

"Contouring the tumor bed may seem easy, but it can be the most imprecise thing we perform," said Dr. David Beyer, former President of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) and Medical Director of Cancer Centers of Northern Arizona Healthcare.

VeraForm is a radiopaque, continuous, three-dimensional, multi-planar tissue marker that is easily identified on conventional planning CT images. As part of this collaboration, MIM Software has created an automated workflow that assists with the identification and segmentation of VeraForm. This will facilitate semi- and auto-contouring of the tumor bed for radiation oncologists.

"This collaboration benefits many patients who are undergoing multiple procedures for breast cancer radiation treatment," said Andrew Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of MIM Software. "We are excited to make this technique available to all of our Radiation Oncology customers as part of their normal service contract."

"MIM Software is a market leader in practical imaging solutions for Radiation Oncology, with thousands of installations across the United States," followed Joe Guido, Chief Executive Officer of Videra Surgical. "This integration enables contouring of the tumor bed, which can have a significant impact on workflow and treatment standardization across healthcare systems for patients who have received a VeraForm marker during breast cancer surgery."

About MIM Software

MIM Software Inc. is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-centered and innovative imaging solutions in the fields of Radiation Oncology, Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuroimaging, and Cardiac Imaging.

MIM Software sells its products globally to imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. The company's products are used in over 3,500 centers worldwide and in 16 of the top 20 hospitals listed in the U.S. News & World Report Hospital Rankings & Ratings.

www.mimsoftware.com

About Videra Surgical

Videra Surgical is an oncology surgery company focused on breast cancer treatment. Videra Surgical strongly believes that helping radiation oncologists better identify the tumor bed is essential for the continuum of care for these patients.

Videra Surgical developed and commercialized VeraForm®, an adaptable tissue marker comprised of a radiopaque filament that provides a continuous, three-dimensional, multi-planar, and permanent mark of a tumor bed. VeraForm is FDA 510(k) cleared and has been placed in thousands of patients in a rapidly growing number of centers in the United States. Visit www.viderasurgical.com to learn more.

