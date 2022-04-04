Richmond American Debuts New Model Home in Fredericksburg

Potential homebuyers and agents are invited to tour the builder's popular Hemingway plan!

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Virginia, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of an inspired Hemingway model home at Harrison Village (RichmondAmerican.com/HarrisonVillage) in Fredericksburg.

Richmond American’s Hemingway model home will be debuting at Harrison Village in Fredericksburg, Virginia. (PRNewswire)

The two-story Hemingway model is fully furnished and boasts airy 9' main-floor ceilings, quartz kitchen countertops, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood flooring. The exceptional new neighborhood also offers the two-story Bedford, Coronado, Hopewell and Yorktown plans, as well as the ranch-style Arlington floor plan.

Model Home Tours (RichmondAmerican.com/TourHarrisonVillage)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Harrison Village between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10, to explore the brand-new model and learn about other available floor plans at the community.

Community at a glance:

New single-family homes from the mid $500s

Six inspired ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 7 bedrooms, approx. 2,810 to 3,580 sq. ft.

Conveniently located near several VRE and Amtrak stations, as well as I-95 and Routes 1 & 3 for commuting to Washington, D.C. and Richmond

Easy access to shopping, dining and recreation, including downtown Fredericksburg , Central Parke, Spotsylvania Towne Centre, King's Dominion, Lake Anna State Park and the Potomac and Rappahannock rivers

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Harrison Village is located at 11304 Bluestem Way in Fredericksburg. Call 540.548.4435 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.