Veteran Legal Executive Joins SaaS Unicorn Infoblox as General Counsel

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc., the leader in cloud-first DNS management and security, today announces the appointment of veteran SaaS legal executive Wei Chen as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Reporting to CEO Jesper Andersen, Chen will lead the global legal team to strengthen the company's compliance, risk management, and governance programs for the next phase of growth.

"We're delighted to add Wei to the executive team," said Jesper Andersen, CEO and President of Infoblox. "Our cloud-first networking and security businesses are booming as organizations around the world extend their IT infrastructure beyond corporate campuses. This shift to hybrid work continues to open up new opportunities for our team to help our customers and partners thrive. Wei's deep legal expertise in the enterprise SaaS industry will be invaluable as we scale up our business to meet increasing customer needs."

"I'm excited to join Infoblox at this pivotal moment," said Chen. "I am deeply committed to Infoblox's mission of keeping businesses connected and secure in the hybrid work world. I look forward to working with Jesper and the entire organization to drive growth, delight our customers and maintain the highest standards of integrity, corporate governance and compliance."

Chen brings over 20 years of legal experience scaling operations, strengthening compliance, building strong teams and championing innovations. She joins Infoblox from Salesforce, where she served as Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel of Strategic Transactions. Over her 12-year tenure with Salesforce, Wei built the company's legal function in M&A, venture investment, real estate and other strategic transactions. Prior to Salesforce, she served as Assistant General Counsel at Sun Microsystems, Inc. and was a corporate associate at Cooley LLP and Skadden.

Infoblox is the leader in next generation DNS management and security. More than 12,000 customers, including over 70% of the Fortune 500, rely on Infoblox to scale, simplify and secure their hybrid networks to meet the modern challenges of a cloud-first world. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com.

