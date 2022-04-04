Vieworks to Make Its Debut at AACR Annual Meeting 2022 with VISQUE InVivo Series

ANYANG, South Korea, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks will be showcasing its optical in vivo imaging systems at AACR Annual Meeting (April 10-13, booth 2308). VISQUE InVivo Art is Vieworks' premium preclinical optical imaging system for high-sensitivity fluorescent & bioluminescent imaging (350 - 950 nm). It offers 10-mice/5-rats FOV and ultra-low noise with camera temperature that can go as low as -100℃. Users can enjoy the high-resolution image with 2048 x 2048 pixels (ART 400); 1024 × 1024 pixels (ART 100). Researchers can customize fluorescent filters (emission filters: 350 – 950 nm, excitation filters: 440 – 700 nm) that best match their research.

VISQUE InVivo Series (PRNewswire)

VISQUE InVivo Smart-LF is designed with a small footprint for small and individual laboratories. It adopts scientific CMOS camera with cooling technology, offers high-sensitive imaging from 300 - 940 ㎚, and achieves fast-speed image acquisition (max. 37 fps).

Both products come with CleVue, Vieworks' in vivo image acquisition and analysis software dedicated to the VISQUE InVivo series. It provides advanced powerful analysis tools such as ROI, quantification, kinetic analysis and convenient reporting features. The software is developed by close collaboration with researchers for several years to provide the easiest and the most convenient analysis to enhance small animal researches.

VISQUE InVivo ART

Fluorescent & Bioluminescent Imaging with high-sensitivity

High resolution image with 2048 x 2048 pixels (ART 400); 1024 × 1024 pixels (ART 100)

-100℃ camera cooling for ultra-low noise

10-mice/ 5-rats FOV

LED light source

Simple workflow for image acquisition

Intelligent image analysis software

VISQUE InVivo Smart-LF

Fluorescent & Bioluminescent Imaging with high-sensitivity

Scientific CMOS Camera with Cooling Technology

Highly sensitive imaging from 300 - 940 ㎚

Space-saving compact design

Fast-speed image acquisition (max. 37fps)

LED light source

Space-saving compact design

Simple workflow for image acquisition

Intelligent image analysis software

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

As a global leader in digital imaging in various applications from bioimaging, medical X-ray imaging to machine vision, Vieworks offers the most advanced imaging solutions to small animal in vivo research. Vieworks creates new standards in bioimaging industry by providing research professionals with the most valued and high-quality images and offering innovative vision and insight for all. For more information, please visit bioimaging.vieworks.com

