Armm Commences Trading on the OTCQB Marketplace

Up-Listing of the Company's Common Shares to OTCQB Coincides with Receipt of DTC Eligibility, Enhancing Ability of Investors to Become Shareholders

DALLAS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armm Inc. ("Armm" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ARMM), a firearms lifestyle platform that is at the intersection of technology, Self Reliance and responsible gun ownership, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been successfully up-listed (the "Up-Listing") from the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") by the OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets"). The Company's common shares began trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "ARMM" as of the opening of the market on April 4, 2022. The Up-Listing complements the Company's previous receipt of DTC Eligibility.

Operated by OTC Markets, the OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States ("US") Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulations to improve the trading experience for investors.

Armm Inc. has a verified profile and is 12g3-2(b) Certified by OTC Markets. Investors or other interested parties in the US can obtain real-time quotes and access its most current news and other information at www.otcmarkets.com. Shareholders also now have greater access to information via the OTC Disclosure and News Service and transparent prices through full depth-of-book with Real Time Level 2 quotes.

"We are excited for Armm's common shares to be accepted onto the OTCQB by OTC Markets. We are firearms meets Facebook (Meta) meets masterclass without the big tech overreach and are uniquely positioned to strategically fill the educational void for the close to 10 million Americans that just bought a gun for the 1st time in the last 18 months. Given that we are part of an autonomous ecosystem that includes private servers, this mitigates our risk of being de-platformed. The listing of our shares on the OTCQB is important step forward for the Company as it makes it easier for investors to obtain information about our securities and the purchase of our common shares. Combined with DTC Eligibility, the Up-Listing enables investors who want exposure to the firearms and rugged outdoor sector to become shareholders and participate in our growth," said Mark Lawson, Chief Executive Officer of Armm Inc.

ABOUT ARMM

ARMM is a firearms lifestyle platform focused on SELF RELIANCE, and is disrupting the $51 Billion consumer firearms and rugged outdoor recreational market. The platform includes an app in which users can take safety & training course via the ARMM Academy, access firearms insurance products, firearms related apparel and accessories, and engage with like minded outdoor enthusiasts while gaining exposure to your favorite brands.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results), and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

View original content:

SOURCE Armm Inc.