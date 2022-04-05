THE NBA FOUNDATION TO SUPPORT PUBLIC ALLIES'S RACIAL EQUITY CAMPAIGN

Focused on the empowerment of Black youth, the grant will support Public Allies's work to create a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable future for all.

MILWAUKEE, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Allies, a national nonprofit whose mission is to create a just and equitable society and the diverse leadership to sustain it, is proud to announce the NBA Foundation as the most recent supporter of its Racial Equity Campaign. The NBA Foundation's grant was specifically designed to support employment opportunities, career advancement, and greater economic empowerment for Black youth.

Public Allies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Public Allies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Public Allies's Racial Equity Campaign continues to steadily and profoundly reimagine systems and transform lives.

"Public Allies is honored to have the NBA Foundation as a partner in our work to identify and develop equity-driven leaders and creative problem solvers who will help shape our country's institutions for generations to come," says Jaime E. Uzeta, CEO of Public Allies. "This generous grant will go towards our Racial Equity Fundraising Campaign which supports the people and the work required to create a more just and equitable future for all."

Public Allies was named as part of the NBA Foundation's fifth grant round, the first of 2022. These latest grants are focused on workforce development, pathways for higher education, mentoring and entrepreneurship for Black youth. The NBA Foundation is the league's first-ever charitable foundation dedicated to driving economic opportunity for Black youth.

"We look forward to our growth in the year ahead and are excited to establish new relationships with non-profits serving Black youth and to further collaborate with the organizations who have demonstrated their impact," says Greg Taylor, NBA Foundation Executive Director.

Through its current $75M Racial Equity Fundraising Campaign, Public Allies continues to steadily and profoundly reimagine systems and transform the lives of individuals and communities nationwide through their premiere apprenticeship program, alumni activation, and other programming. For 30 years, Public Allies has been identifying and developing leadership talent from within the communities that sit at the center of today's economic, health and justice crises. These proximate leaders are committed to helping our country more fully realize its ideals of equity and justice.

About Public Allies

Public Allies is a 501c3 national nonprofit committed to advancing social justice and racial equity by engaging and activating the leadership of all people. Our mission is to create a just and equitable society and the diverse leadership to sustain it. Since 1992, we have helped thousands of underrepresented leaders serve our country, get on successful pathways to higher education and careers, and bring communities together to work for the common good. We have established programs and an organizational model of inclusiveness that recognizes and leverages the diversity of perspectives and experiences that each person has to contribute. This includes an AmeriCorps program that Public Allies operates in 22 communities nationwide.

About the NBA Foundation

Created in August 2020, the NBA Foundation is the league's first-ever charitable foundation dedicated to driving economic opportunity for Black youth. The Foundation invests in local and national organizations that promote school-to-career and workforce development opportunities. For more information visit nbafoundation.com.

Media Contact:

Nina Koh

Director of Communications, Public Allies

ninak@publicallies.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Public Allies, Inc.