Surf City Squeeze Introduces Two New Smoothies Made with Silk Oatmilk

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surf City Squeeze (www.surfcitysqueeze.com) is bringing a unique twist to the bright and light flavors of the season with the introduction of two new Spring N' Oats smoothies, both featuring Silk® Oatmilk. These two limited time offerings will be available beginning April 4, 2022.

Surf City Squeeze Offers Two New Plant-Based Smoothies Made with Silk Oatmilk for a Limited Time!

For a morning or afternoon energy pick-me-up, the Mighty Green is made with Silk® Oatmilk, Agave Nectar, Banana, Peanut Butter, and Spinach.

Smooth, sweetness meets health-boosting antioxidants with the satisfying Wild Berry Acai, made with Silk® Oatmilk, Mixed Berries, and Chia Seeds.

"Surf City Squeeze is thrilled to introduce our first plant-based smoothies as part of our limited time Spring N' Oats promotion," said Sam Carity, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands®, parent company of Surf City Squeeze. "We pride ourselves in using the highest quality ingredients and it was important to partner with an equally high quality and well-respected brand like Danone and their Silk® Oatmilk product. We know our guests will appreciate our new dairy-free options!"

The Spring N' Oats smoothies will be available at participating U.S. Surf City Squeeze stores for a limited time until June 30, 2022.

Mighty Green: Silk® Oatmilk, Agave Nectar, Banana, Peanut Butter, and Spinach

Wild Berry Acai : Silk® Oatmilk, Mixed Berries, and Chia Seeds

About Surf City Squeeze ® Surf City Squeeze, one of the country's top smoothie concepts, is famous for its proprietary low-fat smoothie mix and sourcing the highest quality fruits and vegetables. With 70 locations across 17 states, Surf City Squeeze was founded in 1981 and later became part of Kahala Brands and MTY Franchising USA, a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about Surf City Squeeze, please visit www.surfcitysqueeze.com.

