Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of purchasers of Everbridge, Inc. ("Everbridge" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EVBG) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Everbridge securities between November 4, 2019 and February 24, 2022, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/evbg.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants misled investors by: (1) failing to disclose that Everbridge was experiencing integration problems with respect to these acquisitions; (2) using the revenues from these acquisitions to mask increasingly stagnant organic growth; and (3) failing to disclose that the COVID pandemic was having a material impact on the size of the deals that Everbridge was able to obtain, with a negative effect on the Company's revenue growth.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/evbg or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Everbridge you have until June 3, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

