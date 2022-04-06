Commvault Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date

TINTON FALLS, N.J., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) - Commvault will webcast a discussion of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings results on May 3, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET at http://ir.commvault.com. The webcast will also be available for replay.

Investors may also access the call by dialing (844) 742-4247 (domestic) or (661) 378-9470 (international). A telephone replay will be available for seven days following the call. To access the telephone replay, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) using the conference ID 3389053.

