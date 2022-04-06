Experienced trust and estate litigation attorney Franklin Malemud joins Cleveland office of McDonald Hopkins

CLEVELAND, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin C. Malemud has joined the Cleveland office of McDonald Hopkins LLC as a Member of the Litigation Department and Chair of the firm's growing Trust and Estate Litigation Practice Group.

Malemud is recognized in Northeast Ohio as a preeminent trust and estate litigation attorney with a robust client base. He brings more than two decades of experience providing guidance to clients on disputes and problem solving involving family wealth transfer, wills, trusts, guardianship, conservatorship, powers of attorney, and living wills. He comes to McDonald Hopkins after having served as the Co-Chair of the Trust and Probate Litigation Group at Reminger Co., LPA.

"McDonald Hopkins has a sterling reputation in the business and legal community, and is known for doing the type of trust and estate disputes I have historically handled in the 21-plus years that I have been doing this kind of work," said Malemud. "Joining the firm presented a great opportunity to work with talented, smart, informed lawyers. I was looking for a partner interested in growing a practice that is expanding because of a number of concerns and considerations - an aging population, people living longer, larger families, and increased wealth, even amongst people who historically did not have wealth. McDonald Hopkins is that partner."

Malemud takes a compassionate approach with the hope of bridging the gaps in matters that often strain family relationships.

"This kind of work involves families and disagreements amongst family members and loved ones. I am a passionate attorney, but built into that is compassion and empathy," said Malemud. "Part of what I do with my passion is to understand how other people feel, so that while I am advocating for my clients, I am not disregarding what is taking place within their family, between people who care about each other despite the fact that they are in a dispute."

Malemud's experience in Estate and Probate Litigation has earned him notable recognitions such as being honored as Best Lawyers in America: Lawyer of The Year 2021 in Litigation-Trusts and Estates and Best Lawyers in America for Commercial Litigation. Malemud is also a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC).

After obtaining his undergraduate degree from Ohio State University, Malemud earned his J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

He can be reached at 216.348.5808 and fmalemud@mcdonaldhopkins.com.

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

