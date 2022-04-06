IGT Extends "It's Game Time!" Theme to 2022 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention via Innovation-Packed Portfolio

Company holds exclusive preview of Hexbreak3r™ tournament solution at annual Spirit of Sovereignty Slot Tournament benefiting Indian Country

LONDON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it will present an impressive portfolio of performance-driving solutions for tribal casinos at the 2022 Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention ("NIGA"), April 20-22 in Anaheim, Calif. The three-day event will serve as the world debut for the Company's Hexbreak3r tournament solution, and an important platform for IGT to demonstrate how its gaming, systems and sports betting solutions can help operators accelerate growth and attract new players.

On the first day of the exhibition, IGT will have the distinct opportunity to host the annual Spirit of Sovereignty Slot Tournament within its booth. Participants will have the chance to play IGT's all-new Hexbreak3r tournament technology on the CrystalCurve™ cabinet well in advance of its market release. All tournament proceeds will support tribal college scholarships and programming for Native youth.

"IGT's NIGA portfolio will feature in-demand technologies such as our Resort Wallet and IGTPay cashless solutions that align with evolving player preferences and reflect our commitment to maximizing growth opportunities for our tribal gaming customers via future-forward innovations," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO Global Gaming. "We've built on the success of high-performing products such as Hexbreak3r, Triple Fortune Dragon and countless Wheel of Fortune ® games to produce engaging, next-generation content that drives play and pairs perfectly with cabinets from our Peak hardware series."

"The sports betting and iGaming sectors are expanding at historically fast rates across the U.S.," said Enrico Drago, IGT CEO Digital & Betting. "We look forward to connecting with existing and prospective PlayDigital customers at NIGA to discuss their short and long-term goals and to illuminate how our content, technology and services can help them maximize exceptional player acquisition opportunities."

Under the theme, "It's Game Time!," IGT will feature a variety of standout innovations in its booth 438. Portfolio highlights will include:

IGT will provide demonstrations of its industry-leading Resort Wallet™ and IGTPay™ cashless gaming modules of the IGT ADVANTAGE™ casino management system. The award-winning solution enables tribal gaming operators to offer patrons added choice, convenience and security, and positions them to be on the cutting edge of casino payments technology. As the industry's only fully integrated, turnkey solution, Resort Wallet and IGTPay seamlessly accommodate a range of external funding sources including debit cards, credit cards and eWallets.





As a long-time leader in Wide Area Progressive (WAP) content and hardware, IGT will reinforce its momentum in this category with marquee games, Money Mania™ video slots and Wheel of Fortune ® High Roller™ video slots. Housed on the PeakSlant32™ cabinet, Money Mania video slots is a unique WAP jackpot with two exciting base games, Cleopatra ® and Pharaoh's Fortune™, that delivers a top-level jackpot of $100,000 and a frequently hitting second-level jackpot. Wheel of Fortune High Roller is IGT's latest large-format game on the Company's Peak65™ cabinet. Packed with vibrant entertainment, Wheel of Fortune High Roller features IGT's player-favorite growing reels mechanic, a content-rich free games bonus, and signature "WHEEL-OF-FORTUNE!" fun. Show attendees can also enjoy many premium Multi-Level Progressive (MLP) games such as IGT's Lucky Coin™ Link and Prosperity Link on the Peak49 cabinet.





The Company's commitment to tribal gaming operators and opportunities will be further supported by its impressive portfolio of Central Determination System (CDS) and Class II games. A must-see product in IGT's booth will be Triple Fortune Dragon™ Rising , an extension of IGT's high-performing Triple Fortune Dragon game family for Washington state. Similarly, IGT will show advancements in its Class II content portfolio by demonstrating new Class II games including Golden Rooster Unleashed™ , Hephaestus™ and Medusa Queen of Stone™ on the Peak32™ cabinet and Samurai 888™ Takeo and Katsumi on the Peak49™ cabinet.





IGT's dazzling DiamondRS™ gaming machine will be the star of the Company's stepper portfolio at NIGA. The impressive mechanical reel cabinet retains many player-preferred classic stepper elements and features an attention-grabbing top box. The cabinet's IGT Diamond Glass allows for supreme player engagement and increased content innovation. The DiamondRS also allows for multi-denomination and multi-game configurability and is supported by a world-class game library including legendary titles such as Double Top Dollar™ and Fortune Coin™ Extra™ .





IGT PlayDigital will highlight its compelling portfolio for the expanding U.S. sports betting market through its PlaySports solution. IGT PlaySports and its skilled trading advisory services team is one of the most widely deployed B2B sports betting solutions in the U.S. The Company will also showcase the award-winning CrystalFlex™ gaming and betting terminal and the high-performing PeakBarTop™ cabinet with sports betting capabilities.





IGT will support its momentum in the core video segment by presenting highly engaging standalone and MLP games on portrait and dual-screen cabinets. From the MLP segment, IGT's Wolf Run ® Eclipse is a must-play, as are the Egyptian Link and Fu Gui Hao Men™ II games. IGT's Da Vinci Diamonds™ Masterpiece and Samurai 888 are additional standout core video games from the Company's NIGA portfolio.





Other growth-driving solutions within IGT's NIGA booth will include new, multiplier-rich video poker and Keno games on a variety of form factors, as well as a new concurrent multi-game offering for IGT's Dynasty Electronic Tables Games (ETG) solution.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees.

