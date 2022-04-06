Interface Expands Sales Partnership with Elotek Systems to Carry Product Lines and Support in Four Additional Regions

Elotek Will Now Provide Full Sales Representation of the Leader in Force Measurement's Products in California, Arizona, New Mexico, and all of Nevada

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, the leader in force measurement solutions, has announced the expansion of territory coverage by Elotek Systems, a professional, highly-technical marketing organization structured to sell solutions in sensor, data acquisition, instrumentation, OEM, and telemetry markets. Elotek will now offer Interface's extensive catalog of the industry's most accurate and reliable sensors and instrumentation to customers in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and all Nevada.

Interface Logo (PRNewsfoto/Interface) (PRNewswire)

For several years, Elotek Systems has represented Interface products and services in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, Hawaii, and most of Nevada. The expanded partnership increases the territorial coverage throughout the western regions of the U.S.

"Elotek is excited to add Interface force measurement solutions to the line of products we represent in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Nevada," said Mike Elovitz, president and CEO, Elotek Systems. "With Interface, we are enhancing our offering in these states by bringing a complete line of precision load cells, load pins, torque transducers, multi-axis sensors, instrumentation and more. We have a staff of 19 team members ready to help resolve measurement issues and provide precision quality products."

Elotek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981. They have decades of experience selling a variety of engineering, manufacturing, and test solutions. Servicing both the engineers and purchasing managers, the organization provides technical assistance and demonstrations of the most complex products.

Elotek's customer base includes organizations across in aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, OEM, R&D, test & measurement labs, universities, and energy markets.

"Elotek Systems is an outstanding sales partner and has our complete confidence in its ability to serve Interface customers in these additional regions," said Brian Peters, vice president of sales, Interface. "We look forward to working in close collaboration to support our existing customers and growing our market share in these areas with those that benefit from utilizing the industry's best in quality and accurate sensor solutions."

To learn more about Interface, our global sales network, growing line of force measurement solutions, please visit https://www.interfaceforce.com/.

About Interface, Inc.

Interface is the world's trusted leader in technology, design, and manufacturing of force measurement solutions. Our clients include a "who's who" of the aerospace, automotive and vehicle, medical device, energy, industrial manufacturing, test and measurement industries. Interface engineers around the world are empowered to create high-level tools and solutions that deliver consistent, high-quality performance. These products include load cells, torque transducers, multi-axis sensors, wireless telemetry, instrumentation, and calibration equipment. Interface, Inc., was founded in 1968 and is a U.S.-based woman-owned technology manufacturing company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, please visit https://www.interfaceforce.com.

