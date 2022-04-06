Major League Rugby Signs Historic Partnership with TAPPP to Bring Gaming To Its Live Broadcasts

Aggressive multi-year plan to build viewership and audience engagement via innovative, live, on-screen gaming and betting experiences on The Rugby Network

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAPPP , a New York-based technology and marketing company enabling fan engagement and new audience development, announced today a multi-year, national partnership with Major League Rugby (MLR) and The Rugby Network (TRN). TAPPP's first-of-its-kind product will allow rugby fans across the U.S. to engage in live, on-screen betting transactions and gaming contests in a curated, seamless and uninterrupted experience on The Rugby Network.

TAPPP's patent-pending, interactive transaction portal will be available across all MLR rugby matches live-streamed on TRN until the end of the season. TAPPP's partnership with MLR and TRN brings a level of innovation that has not yet debuted in the US sports landscape. For the very first time, fans will have the opportunity to engage directly with enhanced content during live matches, showcase their knowledge of rugby and cheer for memorable and potentially lucrative outcomes through the TAPPP Portal.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to continue to grow new audiences and keep current fans more deeply engaged throughout the entire season and TAPPP's technology will help us do exactly that" said George Killebrew, Commissioner of Major League Rugby. "We're excited about the future with TAPPP as we usher in a new era of interactivity with MLR fans."

Eligible viewers in approved states will be able to place match-specific, real-time bets with licensed sportsbooks using the TAPPP Portal, and viewers across all 50 states, can participate in a dynamic, free-to-play game that captures fans' predictions for real-time, in-game outcomes and tests their rugby knowledge. MLR and TRN will leverage the TAPPP Portal to attract new fans, increase match viewership, and enhance the overall on-screen entertainment value of live-match experiences.

"We couldn't be more excited about this partnership with the MLR and TRN. The synergies between TAPPP and the MLR make this the perfect opportunity to launch our revolutionary new product" said Sandy Agarwal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at TAPPP. "We believe rugby fans will have a lot of fun using the TAPPP Portal and will soon feel even more connected to the teams and players they love and to the great game of rugby."

About TAPPP

TAPPP is a technology and marketing company that helps media, consumer products and sports wagering clients drive customer acquisitions, transactions, engagement, and retention through products and services offered on-screen, at events and in-store with a business focus built on our Interactive Gaming, Betting & Transaction Platform, offering proprietary, real-time, content-specific viewing experiences across any end-use device and our Distribution & Payments Service Platform, enabling cash and digital transactions for gaming, betting and consumer products merchants. For more information on TAPPP, visit tappp.com .

About Major League Rugby

Major League Rugby is a professional sports league in its fifth season and represents the highest level of rugby competition in North America. The League evolved from seven teams in 2018, to 13 teams in 2022, featuring 12 from the United States and one from Canada. Matches are televised on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, among other national and local market platforms. Select matches are available to stream live in North America on The Rugby Network, and all matches are available to stream live on The Rugby Network for international fans. MLR prides itself in fostering intense and high-stakes competition, while bringing together a passionate community built on the values of Respect, Inclusivity, and Tradition. For more information about MLR, visit www.MajorLeague.Rugby .

About The Rugby Network

The Rugby Network (TRN) is a free streaming and digital content network, providing fans with a single destination for all their rugby content needs, including live streaming of Major League Rugby matches, international matches, highlights, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. TRN is a collaboration between Major League Rugby and RugbyPass, the world's leading digital rugby publisher. For more information about TRN, visit www.TheRugbyNetwork.com

View original content:

SOURCE TAPPP