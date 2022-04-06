OpenSeed Teams With Dr. Deepak Chopra And World-Renowned Designer, Yves Behar To Create An Innovative Workplace Meditation Pod

MIAMI, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic partnership to facilitate meditation and wellness practices in the workplace, OpenSeed has partnered with Dr. Deepak Chopra and Yves Behar, CEO and Founder of award-winning design studio fuseproject, to provide meditation pods to alleviate stress. The innovative new pod, called Iris, is made with sustainable materials and integrates sound, guided meditations, aromatherapy and specially-designed lighting. Iris is now available for pre-order reservations .

Introducing Iris, the new workplace meditation pod by OpenSeed. Designed by Yves Behar and fuseproject. The pod will feature guided meditation content by Deepak Chopra and many others. (PRNewswire)

"OpenSeed's meditation pods can play an important role in facilitating meditation in the workplace, residences, and commercial spaces," said Dr. Deepak Chopra, best-selling author and world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. "The pod is a unique environment that beautifully integrates industrial design, technology, and content that helps ease stress and expand self-awareness. Given the mental health crisis we are facing, OpenSeed may offer the type of solution that could help many people reap the vast benefits of meditation" continued Chopra.

Research Shows OpenSeed Pods Significantly Boost Meditation Effectiveness

Research has shown that meditating in OpenSeed pods significantly increases the effectiveness of meditation. A study conducted in Japan, supervised by Dr. Michihito Sugawara, neurosurgeon and director of Sugawara Neurosurgery Clinic, tested 30 subjects over a period of three weeks and found that isolated and controlled environments have great potential to quickly and effectively quiet the mind, reduce stress and enhance peak performance.

OpenSeed plans on conducting further scientific studies on intentionally designed micro-environments for meditation that include content by Deepak Chopra and leading sound designers, therapists, and meditation teachers.

Iris' Unique Design Integrates Digital with Physical

Yves Behar, founder and CEO of SF-based fuseproject and the product designer behind numerous award-winning products for Herman Miller, Samsung, L'Oreal, and many others said: "Our design for Iris is a womb-shaped pod that aims to quiet the chatter and help us re-focus on our wellbeing. The Iris design is assembled on-site and made with sustainably sourced materials and recycled textiles. A touch screen provides meditation options, and the successful integration of digital with the physical gives the mind and body the rest it needs to heal. Day-to-day stress is unavoidable, but by being present and more aware of our feelings, we might also be able to achieve higher levels of emotional intelligence"

Available for pre-order starting today , the Iris will retail at $16,000 or about $485/month plus a monthly subscription when it launches Q1 2023, with a discount available for those that reserve a pod ahead of time.

Compelling Need for Meditation Pods

Mental health issues have cost individuals and companies billions of dollars in medical bills, lost productivity, and wellbeing. Although approaches exist for employee wellbeing (e.g., corporate retreats, wellness apps, and in-house meditation facilitators), most workplaces don't offer spaces conducive for meditation. According to a research report by JLL, a world leader in real estate services, only 17% of workers have access to relaxation spaces.

To solve this problem, OpenSeed is developing a hardware, software, and content platform that powers a network of pods designed for meditation and wellness experiences. OpenSeed creates environments that are explicitly designed to induce calm and facilitate access to elevated states of mental wellbeing.

"Millions of people already know about the benefits of meditation, yet they find it difficult to start and maintain a consistent practice. We have a solution that was born at the intersection of industrial design, sound, music, technology, and ancient wisdom. It provides a conducive space to learn and practice meditation, even in busy, high-stress environments like the workplace and hospitals" said Jonathan Marcoschamer, OpenSeed's Founder and CEO.

ABOUT DEEPAK CHOPRA

DEEPAK CHOPRA™ MD, FACP, founder of The Chopra Foundation , a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism, and Chopra Global , a modern-day health company at the intersection of science and spirituality, is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. Chopra is a Clinical Professor of Family Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, San Diego and serves as a senior scientist with Gallup Organization. He is the author of over 90 books translated into over forty-three languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers. For the last thirty years, Chopra has been at the forefront of the meditation revolution and his 92nd book, Abundance (Harmony Books) provides an enlightening guide to success, fulfillment, wholeness, and plenty, offering practical advice on how to cultivate a sense of abundance in times of fear and insecurity. TIME magazine has described Dr. Chopra as "one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century." www.deepakchopra.com

ABOUT YVES BEHAR AND FUSEPROJECT

fuseproject is an award-winning industrial design and branding firm based in San Francisco. The firm was founded in 1999 by Yves Behar with a fundamental drive to enhance the way people experience and engage with a product. fuseproject works globally and across a wide array of industries that include technology, furniture, fashion, environmental design and consumer goods. wwww.fuseproject.com

ABOUT OPENSEED

OpenSeed develops calm-inducing meditation pods for the workplace and other commercial and residential spaces. Our mission is to positively impact the lives of millions of people by facilitating access to elevated states of awareness, where creativity flows and productivity peaks.

