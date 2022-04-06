Passport's platform launches at Nebraska Innovation Campus

Campus selects Passport to offer mobile pay parking, parking enforcement and digital permitting

LINCOLN, Neb., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetrad Property Group is partnering with transportation software and payments company, Passport, to manage mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting and payments at Nebraska Innovation Campus (NIC). With Passport's platform in place, Tetrad Property Group, the parking manager for NIC, can access insights and data while providing a better user experience for its parkers and drive higher parking compliance rates.

Beginning today, users can download the free Passport Parking application to safely and conveniently manage parking sessions through their smartphones. To start a session, a user enters the respective zone number, license plate number and the desired length of time for parking. Users can receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire and view receipts and parking history directly from their smartphones.

"As Nebraska Innovation Campus continues to grow and develop, we have to be thoughtful of our parking needs," says Daniel J. Duncan, Nebraska Innovation Campus executive director. "Utilizing the Passport parking program allows our parking managers to more accurately assess and respond to our current and future campus parking needs."

In addition to adding mobile payment options for daily parkers, NIC is also offering Passport's digital permitting solution for monthly permits. The online parking permit program streamlines the application and payment processes for parkers and eliminates the need for physical hang tags and decals.

"We are proud to bring innovative parking and mobility solutions to NIC and the Lincoln, Nebraska area," says Mark Schleyer, Passport regional sales director. "With Passport's technology in place, NIC can streamline its operations and continue to meet the needs of its parkers, now and into the future."

