A Pet's Home Away From Home: Chrysler Highlights Pet-friendly Features of Chrysler Pacifica to Mark National Pet Day

Chrysler is "paws-ing" to profess its love for furry family members with National Pet Day just around the corner on April 11. The brand is highlighting pet-appropriate features and available Mopar accessories that make the Chrysler Pacifica the "purr-fect" home away from home for four-legged passengers.

Pet-friendly features of the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica, which earned a TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and is the most awarded minivan over the last six years, include:

Rear-seat reminder : New for 2022 and standard on Pacifica, the rear-seat reminder recognizes when rear doors are opened and closed prior to ignition start, then alerts the driver with a chime and cluster message after trip completion to check rear seats for passengers and pets

FamCAM interior camera: Provides a view of occupants in the rear and even allows those up front to zoom in to keep a watchful eye on precocious pets

Stow 'n Go seating: The only minivan with available all-wheel drive and Stow 'n Go seating, plus second- and third-row seats fold flat into the floor, providing ample space for pet kennels or for pets to roam when the vehicle is in park

Stow 'n Go in-floor storage bins: Pet food or accessories can be stored under the floor and out of sight

Stow 'n Vac: Pets can be messy — Pacifica's available Stow 'n Vac system offers easy interior clean ups

Hands-free sliding doors/liftgate: Hands-free access to the Pacifica is as simple as a kick under the door or liftgate, making it easier to juggle pets and personal items when entering the vehicle

Pet kennel: Lightweight Mopar pet kennel allows for safe transportation of pets and folds flat when not in use

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling and the most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Voyager offers fleet owners a budget-friendly minivan that also provides a well-equipped, exceptional driving experience. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

