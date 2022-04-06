Plexium Announces Participation of its CEO, Percival Barretto-Ko, at Longwood Healthcare Leaders Spring MIT Webconference

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexium, Inc. (Plexium), a leading next-generation targeted protein degradation (TPD) company, today announced that Plexium President & CEO, Percival Barretto-Ko, will participate at the Longwood Healthcare Leaders Spring MIT webconference in a panel titled Cultivating An Ecosystem Of Partners on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The conference is being held virtually May 4-5, 2022.

Longwood Healthcare Leaders meetings bring together leading biotech and pharma CEOs, heads of R&D, top academics, and healthcare investors for off-the-record discussions to drive transparency and collaboration in order to accelerate the translation of discoveries into medicines to help patients. Substantial donations enabled by these meetings benefit several charities.

To learn more about the event, view the agenda, and request an invitation, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com.

About Plexium

Plexium is the premier, next-generation targeted protein degradation company seeking to discover a wide range of monovalent target protein degraders that address the limitations of PROTACs and cereblon IMiDs. The company's platform is a proprietary drug discovery platform designed to identify novel small molecules that induce selective degradation of drug target proteins through E3 ligase mediated proteasomal degradation. From molecular glues to monovalent degraders, Plexium is advancing a pipeline of novel targeted protein degraders for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Due to its expertise in TPD, Plexium has entered into a strategic collaboration with Amgen to discover and develop new therapies for cancer and others serious diseases and is supported by high quality investors. For more information, visit https://plexium.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

