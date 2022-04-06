Spurred by Customer Demand, Lumus Announces Two New Products Based on Unique 2D Reflective Waveguide Architecture

As Market for AR Glasses Heats up, Israeli Augmented Reality Optics Pioneer Delivers Exclusive Technology for Mass-Market AR Smart Glasses and Head-Mounted Displays

NESS ZIONA, Israel, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumus, the pioneering developer of reflective waveguide technology for augmented reality (AR) eyewear, announced today that it is introducing two new products to meet the immediate and growing mass-market demand created by the eagerly-awaited metaverse. Spurred by the success of its Maximus 2D expansion waveguide display launched just 18 months ago, Lumus is expanding its Maximus line to meet specific customer demands for mass production of AR glasses that will be priced for the consumer market.

Augmented reality is essential to entering and enjoying the metaverse, especially when users step outside into sunlight. As the metaverse becomes an everyday reality for consumers, the AR industry must be ready to meet a dramatic increase in demand for smart eyewear. Along with its key supply chain partners, Lumus has already co-developed mass manufacturing processes for two distinct AR products in parallel based on the initial Maximus waveguide:

Maximus 1080P

The first optical engine is designed for smart glasses resembling ordinary eyeglasses and meant to be worn all day, every day, featuring:

40° field of view

>4,000 nits

1080 pixel resolution

12 mm x 12 mm eye box

16:9 aspect ratio

Maximus 14402P

The second optical engine (also designed for a smart glasses form factor) has a more immersive field of view and features:

50° field of view

>3,000 nits

1440 2 pixel resolution

12 mm x 12 mm eye box

1:1 aspect ratio for more immersion

Both products share the advantages of 2D reflective waveguide architecture exclusive to Lumus: brightness that performs well even outdoors in full sunlight, a distortion-free image with unparalleled battery efficiency, and uniform color producing a true white. The multi-patented reflective waveguide architecture uses the simplicity of partially reflective mirrors to direct light from a micro projector with almost no forward light leakage.

"The 2D Maximus waveguide technology is mature and producible in mass quantities. Expanding our Maximus product family today reflects the increasing demand for a diverse range of specifications for AR wearables that will enhance the user experience," notes, Lumus CEO, Ari Grobman. "That's why Lumus is introducing singular products with different micro displays, aspect ratios, and fields of view. We're customizing our optical technology as specified by our strategic partners for products destined for consumers."

Lumus will introduce both new optical products within the next year, releasing the Maximus 1080P optical engine first in Q3 2022, followed by the Maximus 14402P optical engine in Q4 2022.

About Lumus

Lumus ( www.lumusvision.com ) is bringing augmented reality (AR) into the metaverse with its patented reflective waveguide technology. Reflective waveguides are the vital last mile in delivering virtual content of AR glasses and head-mounted displays (HMDs). Lumus sets an industry benchmark for AR image quality with its exclusive 2D reflective waveguide, using the simplicity of mirrors to direct light into a micro projector. Far brighter than other solutions, the reflective waveguide is the only waveguide ideally suited for outdoors in bright sunlight or anywhere else. It provides unparalleled color uniformity and a true white due to the straight-forward light path inherent in its architecture.

Other key advantages: a smaller micro-display pod and expanded image, a large field of view, and a distortion-free view of the real world. Remarkably, battery efficiency is up to 10 times greater than any other waveguide on the market, and forward light leakage (forward projection) is negligible.

Lumus co-developed manufacturing processes with its world class supply chain partners including Quanta Computer Inc. and SCHOTT , to achieve scalability for mass manufacturing. The company is the leading designer of reflective waveguide technology at the core of several existing AR products including Thales' Scorpion full-color head mounted display, Augmedics xVision system for guiding surgeons, Lenovo's ThinkReality A6 released in 2019 as well as Thirdeye's X2 MR Glasses . With its unmatched technology and expertise, Lumus is the perfect AR bridge to the exciting possibilities of the metaverse.

