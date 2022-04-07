EOS® Unites Business Owners Throughout the U.S. for 2 Days of Business Learning and Networking

Conference to be held in Orlando April 21-22

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Worldwide will host its sixth-annual U.S. EOS Conference™ in Orlando, Florida, on April 21-22.

EOS Worldwide has helped thousands of entrepreneurs around the world get everything they want from their businesses. More at: www.eosworldwide.com (PRNewswire)

Participants at the conference include small-business owners and members of leadership teams from entrepreneurial companies that run on the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS).

The conference includes keynote addresses and breakout sessions on authentic leadership, effective meetings, culture, revenue growth, metrics, and organizational structure. Sessions are further delineated by participants' level of expertise running on EOS.

"With each EOS Conference, we strive to offer a variety of content to meet every need," said Amber Baird, EOS Worldwide community leader. "Whether a company is just getting started with EOS and needs the basics or is ready to achieve a new level of mastery, we have programming to meet all of those levels. Offering the virtual option allows a wider audience to attend even when in-person seats sell out."

Speakers include the following:

Marcus Allen , the first African-American CEO of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Independence, discusses the three tools used to consistently experience success in business and personal life: commitment, authenticity, and compassion.





Casey Brown , president, Boost Profits, a self-described former control freak, shares how business owners can progress from control and frustrations to trust and freedom.





Patrick Lencioni , founder of The Table Group and author of The Five Dysfunctions of a Team , covers getting the right people on board, putting them in the right seats, and building a high-performing team.





And finally, Gino Wickman , author of the bestselling Traction, entrepreneur, and creator of the Entrepreneurial Operating System, offers the event keynote. Traction, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, has sold more than 1 million copies worldwide.

EOS Worldwide created Global Traction Day to celebrate the Traction 15th anniversary and the success of the more than 13,500 companies running on EOS with the help of an EOS Implementer® and over 130,000 using the EOS Tools. The holiday coincides with the first day of the annual U.S. EOS Conference.

More information on the conference: https://2022.eosconference.com/orlando/ .

About EOS

With over 500 EOS Implementers® around the world, EOS Worldwide has helped thousands of entrepreneurs get everything they want from their businesses. The EOS Model® offers a proven system of simple and practical tools used by entrepreneurial leaders of companies with 10-250 employees to clarify, simplify, and achieve their visions for business success. The 5 EOS Core Values are: Be Humbly Confident, Grow or Die, Help First, Do the Right Thing, and Do What We Say. For more information about EOS, visit www.eosworldwide.com .

