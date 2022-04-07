The Fresh Market Offers Guests An Array of Options to Celebrate Easter

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The arrival of spring brings a fresh perspective and a renewed zest for life and all its joyous possibilities. Among those joys: gathering family together for Easter. The Fresh Market, Inc. offers ways to make sure this year's celebration is remembered as much for the happiness it brings as for how deliciously easy it is to pull off—saving time and money. America's Easter Destination is offering several options to make the holiday easier for guests at an incredible value:

Ready-to-serve holiday meals , including:

Fresh-from-the-bakery desserts

Easter basket treats to delight all ages, including an assortment of chocolate bunnies that are now 25% off!

Fresh flowers to bring spring into your home

"We know that families are busy and want to make the most of their time together this Easter," said Diane Cleven, VP of Deli, CMS, Sushi, Bakery at The Fresh Market. "That's why we're happy to do the heavy lifting! Our freshly prepared meals are a delicious way to celebrate. For those that want to create memories in the kitchen, we offer all of the fresh ingredients you need to make the perfect Easter recipes."

For more information, check out the Fresh Market Magazine. Guests can order ready-made meals in store through April 11 and through the online store or on The Fresh Market mobile app through April 14.

In addition, guests will also be able to sign up and start saving with The Fresh Market's recently launched Ultimate Loyalty Experience. Members will receive rewards and exclusive savings on high quality products. Store guests can easily register by providing their email address at checkout for a near real time recognition at point of sale, or head to the company website to sign up and begin experiencing all the program has to offer.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the "Best Supermarket in America" by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, "America's Best Customer Service 2021" by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

