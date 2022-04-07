The Internet Society Announces New Appointments to the Public Interest Registry Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Society today announced the appointment of Lena Beck Rørvig and Michael Silber to the Public Interest Registry (PIR) Board of Directors and the re-appointment of Keith Davidson. These members will take their seats beginning July 1, 2022, and they will all serve three-year terms. The Internet Society Board also reappointed PIR President and CEO Jonathon Nevett for another year on the PIR Board.

Lena Beck Rørvig is an independent HR consultant who has served on the boards of several nonprofit organizations. Michael Silber is an attorney who is currently Group Chief Regulatory Officer for Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a leading communications service provider in Africa. He previously served on the board of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). Keith Davidson has held senior management and board positions in the not-for-profit and commercial sectors and currently serves as Treasurer of the PIR Board.

Outgoing board members are PIR's board chair, Lise Fuhr, who served two three-year terms, and Greg Kapfer who served one three-year term. The Internet Society thanks them for their service.

Effective July 1, 2022, the Public Interest Registry Board Members will be:

Lena Beck Rørvig, independent HR consultant

Jeffrey Bedser , CEO of iThreat Cyber Group

Eric Burger , Research Professor of Computer Science at Georgetown University

Saerin Cho, Chief Counsel of Global Eligibility and Associate General Counsel at TechSoup

Narelle Clark , CEO of the Internet Association of Australia

Keith Davidson , former executive and board member at InternetNZ

Jonathon Nevett , President and CEO of PIR

Michael Silber , Group Chief Regulatory Officer, Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Andrew Sullivan serves as liaison to the PIR Board in his capacity as President and CEO of the Internet Society.

About Public Interest Registry

Public Interest Registry (PIR) is a nonprofit that operates the .ORG top-level domain—one of the world's largest generic top-level domains with more than 10.6 million domain names registered worldwide. PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for two decades with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society (internetsociety.org) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA.

About the Internet Society

Founded in 1992 by Internet pioneers, the Internet Society celebrates its 30th anniversary this year as a global non-profit organization. Through its community of members, special interest groups, and 120+ chapters around the world, the organization defends and promotes Internet policies, standards, and protocols that keep the Internet open, globally connected, and secure. For more information, please visit: www.internetsociety.org.

