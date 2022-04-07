King & Spalding Adds Data Privacy Partner Jarno J. Vanto in New York

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding today announced the addition of partner Jarno J. Vanto (CIPP/E, CIPP/US) to its Data, Privacy and Security practice in New York.

Vanto represents clients on a host of complex international issues, including data privacy, cybersecurity, technology transactions, and governance matters. He has advised companies ranging from venture-backed startups to Fortune 50 companies on compliance with personal information and data security laws including the EU General Data Protection Regulation, the California Consumer Privacy Act, and various emerging U.S. and global laws.

"Jarno has a proven track record in providing clients with the most sophisticated global data privacy guidance ranging from proactive compliance, transaction diligence, and strategic response to privacy and security incidents, which dovetails with our holistic approach to advising our clients," said Phyllis Sumner, head of the firm's Data, Privacy and Security practice. "What is especially exciting is Jarno's experience in sectors in which the firm is incredibly active — such as automotive and connected vehicle technologies, mobile applications, financial services, human resources and health care technologies — so he is a great, strategic addition to our Data, Privacy and Security team."

Vanto was most recently a partner at Crowell & Moring in New York. He received his law degrees from New York University School of Law and the University of Turku, Finland. Vanto also holds CIPP/E and CIPP/US information privacy professional certifications.

"I have been impressed by the footprint of King & Spalding's Data, Privacy and Security practice, both in terms of cutting-edge regulatory guidance and serving as counsel on some of the highest-profile data breach disputes," Vanto said. "I welcome the chance to join the team and help further expand the practice."

