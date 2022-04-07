Revenue Grid Named a Contender in Revenue Operations and Intelligence by Independent Research Firm

ATLANTA, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Grid, the industry's leading Revenue Operations, and Intelligence solution, has been recognized as a contender in Revenue Operations and Intelligence, according to the new report titled, "The Forrester Wave™: Revenue Operations and Intelligence, Q1, 2022." Revenue Grid was recognized as one of the top vendors in the RO&I market.

According to the report, the "average number of buying interactions rose from 17 in 2019 to 27 in 2021." The report also identified the 14 "most significant" RO&I vendors, and critically researched, analyzed, and scored each using twenty-eight different criteria. As the report states "Revenue Grid's product roadmap focuses on the continued development of signal capabilities (external and internal) to enable greater dynamic response and guidance."

Revenue Grid believes it emerged as a contender thanks to its ease of implementation, quick ROI, and other perks that customers love. Revenue Grid believes this recognition proves the company's dedication to transforming revenue for sales teams around the world and helping them stop revenue leakage with confidence.

"Since its inception, Revenue Grid has remained committed to transforming how sales teams do revenue by helping them take more control of their sales process and prevent revenue leakage by providing actionable insights at every stage of the sales process," said Vlad Voskresensky, CEO of Revenue Grid.

Recent reviews from our clients validate our position as the go-to Revenue Intelligence solution for many. Akash S. wrote:

"I've tried different solutions, but none enables me to see what my reps are working on and how much progress they're making with each opportunity like Revenue Grid. Also, the ease of spotting the next steps for major deals as well as analyzing the health of every opportunity in the pipeline is a money-saver. My team has been able to save numerous deals thanks to this feature. Plus, the UI is so user-friendly, so that's a huge win for me."

Revenue Grid was also recently awarded G2's Best Sales Software Award in its Spring 2022 announcement. This recognition came after G2 customers ranked it as the best among thousands of other contenders in the Revenue Operations and Intelligence market.

About Revenue Grid

Revenue Grid is the first-to-market Revenue Intelligence platform that covers the full revenue cycle with the most comprehensive set of algorithmic Guided Selling capabilities. Revenue Grid uses complete customer journey data and sales teams' unique processes and playbooks to create a dynamic guide fitting revenue org of any complexity. With over 15 years serving as the best sales activity data-capture solution on the market, Revenue Grid has unparalleled expertise in data integration, advanced analytics, and sales automation. Organizations as diverse as Hilton, Western Union, Moody's, Trip Advisor, Red Cross, and Robert Half have chosen Revenue Grid thanks to its customizability and enterprise-readiness. Revenue Grid is a private company headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit revenuegrid.com.

