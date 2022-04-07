Sitecore Reveals Updated Product Suite, Building on Technology Innovations Gained from Recent Acquisitions

At Symposium World Tour London, the company outlines composable products; showcases customers delivering digital experiences at scale

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in end-to-end digital experience software, announced it has fully integrated the core products from the acquisitions of Boxever, Four51, Moosend and Reflektion into its Digital Experience Platform (DXP). The completion of these integrations is a significant milestone that accelerates Sitecore's delivery of the industry's most complete, SaaS-based DXP as it reimagines how content, experience orchestration, commerce and analytics support modern enterprises in becoming digital-first.

The integration comes at a critical time for brands looking to revolutionize digital experiences to meet customers in the moment with more relevant, intuitive, and human experiences. The new additions have been fundamental to expanding Sitecore's advanced, SaaS-enabled composable DXP that empowers brands to deliver unforgettable customer interactions and will enable businesses to provide real-time, personalized digital experiences across every touchpoint, from content to commerce.

With a full suite of capabilities hosted in the cloud, Sitecore has reimagined how content, experience orchestration, commerce and analytics will support modern enterprises.

Dave O'Flanagan, Chief Product Officer, Sitecore, said: "For brands to truly meet the moment, it has never been more crucial than it is now to adopt technology that offers choice, flexibility and speed. Sitecore is committed to delivering a composable DXP that meets the continuously changing needs of brands – unifying content, experience and commerce, enabling them to offer exceptional customer experiences while continuing to innovate for whatever demands are around the corner. Ambitious brands have outgrown the one-size-fits-all vendors, and they will not settle for piecemeal point solutions – they need a stack of best-in-class features that work in harmony together – and this is what Sitecore delivers."

Sitecore plans to continue its investment and growth in Minneapolis, San Mateo, Greece and Ireland, where the four acquired companies were initially founded.

Below you can find a list of updates to Sitecore's offerings:

Sitecore OrderCloud

Sitecore OrderCloud expanded its marketplace support capabilities with a new release of order routing flexibility, supplier empowerment, and pricing flexibility.

In addition, OrderCloud released a new Inventory Records feature to provide inventory management flexibility to enable manufacturers, distributors, and retailers for seamless operations and commerce business success.

This capability stems from the acquisition of Four51, which delivers modern B2B, B2C, B2B2X, and marketplace experiences for enterprise brands.

"With Sitecore OrderCloud, we are excited about the possibilities of connecting our customers with products they need and want to play sports and have fun. We picked Sitecore OrderCloud because we're impressed with its composable developer-first functionality which should give us all the flexibility needed to seamlessly weave commerce into our existing technology platforms." – Jason McConnell, Director of Product, NBC Sports Next.

Sitecore Send

Sitecore Send revamped its platform with an improved design and more efficient user experience.

The platform now operates with six additional languages, including Spanish, French, German, Greek, Japanese, and Portuguese.

Sitecore Send has also announced a new pricing plan with a 30-day free trial for the full range of Send's enterprise-level features.

This capability stems from the acquisition of Moosend, an innovative marketing automation and campaign management platform.

"Sitecore Send is everything they promise to be, and more! The communication is excellent, and both our account manager and technical support team help us meet our goals, every time we needed them to. The product is very intuitive and easy to use. I cannot recommend Sitecore Send enough!" – said, Anthony Rigby, UK Digital Marketing Manager, CareerBuilder.

Sitecore Discover

Sitecore Discover has now enhanced its Commerce Engagement Console (CEC) with a revamped appearance library and editor to provide a better user experience and more control over merchandising.

It also improved its widgets with type filters and rule exports to add more convenience for users.

This capability stems from the acquisition of Reflektion, the AI-powered digital search platform that understands and predicts individual shoppers' purchase intent based on patterns, context, and needs in order to convert shoppers into buyers.

Sitecore Personalize

Sitecore Personalize completed its integration with Sitecore Experience Manager. It now offers a channel diagnostic testing and real-time personalization capability that complements Sitecore's market-leading CMS and is delivered in the cloud.

Sitecore also published several new connectors on the Sitecore Marketplace including Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Responsys, and Klaviyo in addition to adding new AI-powered product discovery capabilities to support a broad range of commerce-related use cases including intelligent search, product listing pages, and product recommendations.

This capability stems from the acquisition of Boxever, the SaaS-based Customer Data Platform (CDP) providing decisioning and experimentation.

