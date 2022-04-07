Visionet Joins Forces with Rockler to Revamp its Legacy ERP Infrastructure

Leading Woodworking Retailer Overhauls its eCommerce Infrastructure to Provide Enhanced Customer Experience

CRANBURY, N.J., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet , the leader in digitally enabled solutions to drive global business that innovates, designs, and delivers products and services built in the cloud, announced its partnership today with leading woodworking and hardware retailer, Rockler . In this collaboration, Rockler will undergo a digital overhaul as Visionet revamps its legacy ERP infrastructure.

Rockler was in pursuit of seamless modernization of its store operations and customer experience. After rigorous vetting of multiple digital solutions and technology partners, the company opted for Visionet. Rockler noted that Visionet's holistic approach towards integrated solutions coupled with their expertise in retail as key factors in the decision-making process. Also, Visionet offers intellectual properties for some of Rockler's business requirement gaps, analytics, and end-to-end integration capabilities.

"During the course of several months, the Visionet leadership team was in constant communication with Rockler, sharing their extensive knowledge on the subject matter and conducting brainstorming sessions for successful solution implementation," said Managing Director and CEO of Visionet Systems, Arshad Masood. "Our digital retail team, in particular, did an amazing job of explaining to Rockler regarding the opportunities and obstacles each strategy would present and recommended the best practices to overcome challenges."

The engagement will entail digital transformation and modernization of Rockler's direct-to-consumer workloads. The scope of activities includes:

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce implementation for order management, call center, eCommerce channels, and retail POS

Third-party integrations and data migrations

PartnerLinQ EDI integrations using

Curbside Pickup and Buy-Online-Pickup-in-Store (BOPIS) integration for Rockler's omnichannel commerce initiatives

"Team Visionet is working with Rockler to infuse our next generation of technology into our business to improve our overall customer experience," said Sr. Director of IT of Rockler, Greg Guentzel. "Rockler is leveraging Visionet's expertise with this digital transformation to modernize our direct-to-consumer workloads by implementing Microsoft Dynamics 365 to enhance our order management system, retail POS, and eCommerce – creating a seamless experience across business operations, which ultimately translates into an exceptional customer experience and increase in ROI."

By leveraging the best technologies such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 and business solutions like PartnerLinQ, Visionet aims to help Rockler achieve business excellence and resilience.

About Visionet

Visionet Systems is a full-service technology consulting company that serves Fortune 2000 companies across the US. With over 25+ years of experience in digital transformation, we help our clients increase agility, reduce costs, tackle challenges to achieve the desired business objectives. To learn more visit www.visionet.com

About Rockler

Rockler is a world-renowned woodworking & hardware brand. Since 1955, they have been making headlines in the industry and continue to grow under the leadership of Steven Singer. The Minnesota-based company has over 38 stores across the United States and also sells online via catalogs.

