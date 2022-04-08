Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. Launches TinyTAN Tamagotchi

Show off your fandom with TinyTAN Tamagotchi and limited edition TinyTAN Hugmy Tamagotchi figures!

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. has a BIG announcement with their latest collaboration! Your favorite animated characters, inspired by 21st century pop icons BTS, are being transported through the Magic Door to your palm! The TinyTAN Tamagotchi is the must-have interactive accessory that brings you closer to the TinyTAN characters than ever before!

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. (CNW Group/Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Clean and knock on the Magic Door to interact with the lovable TinyTAN characters! How you interact with the Magic Door will change the TinyTAN character. Spend time with TinyTAN and play two mini-games inspired by BTS: DANCE! Dynamite! and Make a Custard Tart! Depending on how you spend your time with the TinyTAN characters and what games you play, the characters' outfits and hairstyles will change. If you neglect the TinyTAN characters, their stress barometer will increase, and they will return to the Magic Door.

The TinyTAN Tamagotchi is available in two versions: Purple ver. (Inspired by "Magic Door") and Red ver. (Inspired by "MIC Drop")! A limited-edition TinyTAN Hugmy Tamagotchi, which features an exclusive Black ver. device adorably hugged by a soft vinyl collectible figure, is also available. The TinyTAN Hugmy Tamagotchi comes with one of the seven character versions: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook!

"We are incredibly excited to offer a new interactive experience with the beloved TinyTAN characters, who are the adorable mini versions of the members of world ­­­phenomenon BTS," said Trish Garrett, Bandai America Brand Strategist. "The TinyTAN characters add a really fun spin on the Tamagotchi play pattern fans know and love."

TinyTAN Tamagotchi devices and figures go on pre-sale April 8th, 2022 on Amazon before hitting store shelves in October.

TinyTAN Tamagotchi Features:

Befriend the TinyTAN characters: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook !

Get to know the TinyTAN characters by spending time with them

Serve the TinyTAN characters their favorite foods

Characters' hairstyles and costumes change depending how you spend your time with them and what mini-games you play.

Keep your character's stress barometer low or they will go back to Magic Door.

Play two TinyTAN-inspired mini-games:

Available in two different shells

This is a Tamagotchi nano device, which measures approximately 1.57 inches

Age grade: 8+

Price: $19.99

Battery (2 x LR44) included

No Wi-Fi needed

TinyTAN Hugmy Tamagotchi Features:

Includes a soft vinyl TinyTAN character figure hugging the Tamagotchi Nano device

The exclusive Black ver. TinyTAN Tamagotchi device features the same game play as other color shells.

7 available figures sold separately: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook !

Vinyl figures can be displayed with or without Tamagotchi Nano device

This is a Tamagotchi nano device, which measures approximately 1.57 inches

Age grade: 8+

Price: $44.99

Battery (2 x LR44) included

No Wi-Fi needed

For more information, please visit www.bandai.com

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, we're working to create a brighter future for everyone. A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future," Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys, pop culture figures and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Gundam, Dragon Ball®, Vital Hero, Anime Heroes™, Bandai Hobby Model Kits, Tamashii Nations, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other toys and hobby product lines. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.bandai.com.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Bandai logo: TM & © 2022 Bandai Namco

About the Tamagotchinano Series

Since launching in Japan in 1996, the Tamagotchi series of portable nurturing toys has expanded overseas, selling more than 83 million units worldwide (as of March 31, 2021). The Tamagotchinano series, in particular, is a worldwide Tamagotchi series that has been developed in Japan in collaboration with some of the most popular fandoms. The Tamagotchinano series has resonated with people of all ages, who enjoy playing as much as they do collecting.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.